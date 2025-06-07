'A long time' - Leeds United star's personal declaration on international duty and 'fed up' teammate quip
Leeds United star Joe Rodon has made an admission upon a personal international breakthrough - but with a more important message and “fed up” teammate quip.
Whites trio Rodon, Karl Darlow and Ethan Ampadu were all handed starts for Wales in Friday evening’s Euros qualifier at home to Liechtenstein which marked Rodon’s 50th start for the Dragons.
It proved one to savour, the Whites centre-back finally bagging his first goal for his country when meeting a Sorba Thomas corner with a bullet header to open the scoring in a 3-0 success.
Speaking post match to Sgorio, Rodon admitted a goal for his country had been “a long time coming” but that ultimately all that mattered were the fortunes of the team.
Ampadu - a teammate for both club and country - then saluted the defender who he quipped must be “fed up” with him due to the amount of time they spend together.
"I was delighted,” beamed Rodon, asked about scoring his first goal for Wales on his 50th start.
“It's been a long time coming but like I've said before, it's not about me, it's about the team.
“I think he's fed up with me to be honest”...
“I thought we were very good and dominant and I'm just delighted to come away with three points."
Pressed for a word on Rodon, Ampadu laughed: “Me and Joe obviously, we are with each other every day so....I think he's fed up with me to be honest!
"But this is about him, he scored, ask him the questions, I am just here for moral support."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.