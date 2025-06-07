A Leeds star has made a personal declaration after a breakthrough on international duty.

Leeds United star Joe Rodon has made an admission upon a personal international breakthrough - but with a more important message and “fed up” teammate quip.

It proved one to savour, the Whites centre-back finally bagging his first goal for his country when meeting a Sorba Thomas corner with a bullet header to open the scoring in a 3-0 success.

Speaking post match to Sgorio, Rodon admitted a goal for his country had been “a long time coming” but that ultimately all that mattered were the fortunes of the team.

Ampadu - a teammate for both club and country - then saluted the defender who he quipped must be “fed up” with him due to the amount of time they spend together.

"I was delighted,” beamed Rodon, asked about scoring his first goal for Wales on his 50th start.

“It's been a long time coming but like I've said before, it's not about me, it's about the team.

“I think he's fed up with me to be honest”...

“I thought we were very good and dominant and I'm just delighted to come away with three points."

Pressed for a word on Rodon, Ampadu laughed: “Me and Joe obviously, we are with each other every day so....I think he's fed up with me to be honest!

"But this is about him, he scored, ask him the questions, I am just here for moral support."