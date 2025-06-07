A Leeds star has made a big international impact with a major personal first.

Three Leeds United men combined to play key roles in helping their international side to success as one Whites man savoured a big personal first.

Whites trio Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu and Karl Darlow all started for Wales in Friday evening’s Euros qualifier at home to Liechtenstein in which Rodon bagged his first goal for his country to put the Dragons ahead.

With 39 minutes on the clock, the Whites centre back met a Sorba Thomas corner with a bullet header to open his account for the Wales in his 53rd appearance for the side.

His goal gave Wales a 1-0 lead at the break and Craig Bellamy’s side then pulled clear with two further goals after the break from Harry Wilson and Kieffer Moore.

As Darlow kept a clean sheet, the Dragons eased to a 3-0 victory in which Ampadu was taken off as part of a triple substitution in the 64th minute.

Rodon and Darlow played the full match for which Dan James was missing due to illness.