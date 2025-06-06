Barely four weeks have passed since Leeds United’s glorious end to the season - but 12 Whites players are facing a quick return action this weekend.

Daniel Farke’s already-promoted Whites ended a superb Championship campaign in style with a title-clinching 2-1 victory at final day hosts Plymouth Argyle on Saturday, May 3.

Wild celebrations followed before the club’s title parade on the Bank Holiday Monday and then a squad trip to Las Vegas.

Many of United’s players are now on their summer breaks ahead of the return to pre-season at the start of the first full week in July in the build-up to the club’s Premier League return.

But the summer break must wait a little longer for a dozen Whites men who are away on international duty for fixtures over the next couple of weeks.

The first of those involving Leeds men take place this evening and, here, we run through who is playing and when over the coming weekend and how to watch - where possible.

Ilia Gruev (Bulagria) Tonight (5pm): Bulgaria v Cyprus - friendly. Tuesday, June 10 (7.45pm): Greece v Bulgaria - friendly.

Ethan Ampadu (Wales) Tonight (7.45pm): Wales v Liechtenstein - World Cup qualifier live on BBC One Wales, BBC Three, S4C, BBC iPlayer, S4C Online, BBC Sport Website. Monday, June 9 (7.45pm): Belgium v Wales - World Cup qualifier - live on BBC One, S4C, BBC iPlayer, S4C Online, BBC Sport Website.

Joe Rodon (Wales) Tonight (7.45pm): Wales v Liechtenstein - World Cup qualifier. Monday, June 9 (7.45pm): Belgium v Wales - World Cup qualifier.

Dan James (Wales) Tonight (7.45pm): Wales v Liechtenstein - World Cup qualifier. Monday, June 9 (7.45pm): Belgium v Wales - World Cup qualifier.

Karl Darlow (Wales) Tonight (7.45pm): Wales v Liechtenstein - World Cup qualifier. Monday, June 9 (7.45pm): Belgium v Wales - World Cup qualifier.