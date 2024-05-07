Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United know they must make history and win the play-offs if they are to achieve promotion from the Championship this season. Daniel Farke’s men slipped up when it mattered most and Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at home to Southampton consigned them to third-place.

United now face the prospect of a two-legged semi-final against sixth-place Norwich City - Farke’s former side - with victory setting up a trip to Wembley and a final against one of the Saints or West Brom. It’s not the way any Whites fan wanted to go up but it’s now the only hope and the next few weeks will no doubt be as dramatic as ever.

The first leg of Leeds’ semi-final is at Carrow Road on Sunday, with Norwich coming to Elland Road a week on Thursday. Those hoping to attend will have to be on the ball with demand higher than ever, and below is everything you need to know about tickets for both games.

First-leg ticket information

Leeds have been handed an allocation of 2,022 for Sunday’s trip to Carrow Road, with the club opting to stagger the release in order to reward the most loyal attendees over the season. Tickets are already on sale for super away attendees and away season ticket holders, with fans who have attended 20 or more away games able to purchase their tickets from 10.30am on Tuesday.

From 1pm on Tuesday, home season ticket holders will then get their chance and the remaining tickets will then be opened up to members on a first come, first served basis from 10.30am on Wednesday. For all of the aforementioned releases, tickets will be priced at £36 for adults, £26 for 18 to 20-year-olds and 65-and-overs, £21 for 12 to 17-year-olds and £13 for children.

Second-leg ticket information

As the play-off semi-final is an extension of the regular calendar, home season ticket holders will have to purchase a separate ticket for the second-leg at Elland Road. That slot is already open and has been since 10.30am on Sunday morning.

Seats will be reserved until midnight on Tuesday, allowing season ticket holders to support Leeds from their usual spot. Any unclaimed seats, plus all seats with no season ticket attached to them, will then go on sale to members with 14 or more home games under their belt at 1pm on Wednesday.

All My Leeds members will then get their slot at 11.30am on Thursday, with My Leeds priority members given an hour slot from 10.30am to snap up their seats. The online ballot for everyone else opens from 9am on Friday and closes at midnight on May 12.