Willy Gnonto has made an admission about the mood in Leeds United's camp, hailing the influence of key figures in serving up big Whites praise.

Gnonto's sixth goal of the season put clear daylight between Leeds and last weekend's hosts Sheffield Wednesday for a 2-0 victory which also gave the Whites daylight back in the Championship's second automatic promotion spot.

Speaking after the triumph at Hillsborough, Gnonto admitted he and his team-mates were looking forward to some time off after a hectic recent schedule ahead of Sunday's return to action at home to Milllwall.

Gnonto, though, also gave a glowing verdict on the current mood in camp as he praised United's coaching staff for their approach to training, declaring "every day" as fun with the Whites.