'Every day' - Willy Gnonto makes Leeds United admission and cites influence of key figures
and live on Freeview channel 276
Willy Gnonto has made an admission about the mood in Leeds United's camp, hailing the influence of key figures in serving up big Whites praise.
Gnonto's sixth goal of the season put clear daylight between Leeds and last weekend's hosts Sheffield Wednesday for a 2-0 victory which also gave the Whites daylight back in the Championship's second automatic promotion spot.
Speaking after the triumph at Hillsborough, Gnonto admitted he and his team-mates were looking forward to some time off after a hectic recent schedule ahead of Sunday's return to action at home to Milllwall.
Gnonto, though, also gave a glowing verdict on the current mood in camp as he praised United's coaching staff for their approach to training, declaring "every day" as fun with the Whites.
"It is so fun to just go in every day," beamed Gnonto to LUTV. "We have so much fun but we work also hard, the coaches have got a good balance between maybe a bit of fun and working hard. It's a great group to work with."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.