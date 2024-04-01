Leeds United vs Hull City live: Early team news, predicted lineup, TV info, goal and score updates at Elland Road
The Whites are occupying uncharted territory in the modern era, having gone 14 league matches unbeaten for the first time in the top two tiers since December 1993. Leeds are the division's form team after 12 wins and two draws since the turn of the year and despite snatching a late equaliser at Vicarage Road, have shown no signs of bucking that trend, particularly at Elland Road in 2024.
United remain unbeaten on home turf throughout the entire 2023/24 season, across all competitions, and with just four home games remaining this term, can become only the second team in modern Championship history to go undefeated at home during an entire campaign.
This evening sees Liam Rosenior's play-off chasing Hull City side arrive in LS11 for what promises to be a close contest. The Tigers were forced to lick their wounds after falling to defeat against Stoke City on Good Friday, a match Daniel Farke hoped tonight's opponents would have won instead, opining in his pre-match press conference that Hull's trip to Elland Road now takes on greater significance in the grand scheme of their season.
Build-up, team news, live match updates and analysis here throughout the evening. Kick-off is at 8pm.
Leeds United vs Hull City live
TV information
Tonight's game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom. If you don't have Sky, follow all the updates here. In fact, do that even if you're watching on Sky.
Our analysis is better anyway.
Happening right now...
And while we type, Ipswich Town are hosting Southampton at Portman Road. He might not admit it, but Daniel Farke will be watching for the outcome of that one pretty intently.
Chris and Kev tribute
Leeds and Hull will pay tribute to supporters Christopher Loftus and Kevin Speight ahead of kick-off tonight, while fans plan to honour the pair in the 24th minute.
There'll be a minute's applause before the game begins, as well as laying of wreaths at their East Stand plaque.
Remembering Chris and Kev
Predicted lineup
Having last heard from Farke on Friday night, this evening's game will be too soon for Willy Gnonto and Connor Roberts who might miss the next couple of games with hamstring and ankle ligament injuries, respectively.
It's touch-and-go for Ilia Gruev, although it's unlikely Farke throws him straight back into the starting XI, even if he is passed fit.
For that reason, it's looking like Leeds will line up in the following fashion:
Meslier, Shackleton, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo, Gray, Kamara, James, Summerville, Georginio, Bamford
Earlier today...
Third-place Leicester faced Norwich City at the King Power Stadium at lunchtime. This is how that one played out, if you'd somehow managed to avoid the score until now.
Leicester City 3-1 Norwich City
20' Gabriel Sara
33' Dewsbury-Hall
61' Mavididi
90+3' Vardy
Last Time Out: Hull City 0-0 Leeds United
Think back to September, Willy Gnonto went off injured, Joe Rodon was sent for an early bath, Leeds were mid-table, it was all very middling. Fast-forward to present day and Leeds are second in the table, one point off top spot. The run-in has well and truly begun.
Welcome to Elland Road
Good evening from LS11. We're in position at Elland Road once again for Leeds' fixture against Hull City tonight.
Team news on the way from 7pm but we'll have some information relating to who we expect to see here, as well as arrivals beforehand, as well. Stay tuned.
