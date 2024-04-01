Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Whites are occupying uncharted territory in the modern era, having gone 14 league matches unbeaten for the first time in the top two tiers since December 1993. Leeds are the division's form team after 12 wins and two draws since the turn of the year and despite snatching a late equaliser at Vicarage Road, have shown no signs of bucking that trend, particularly at Elland Road in 2024.

United remain unbeaten on home turf throughout the entire 2023/24 season, across all competitions, and with just four home games remaining this term, can become only the second team in modern Championship history to go undefeated at home during an entire campaign.

This evening sees Liam Rosenior's play-off chasing Hull City side arrive in LS11 for what promises to be a close contest. The Tigers were forced to lick their wounds after falling to defeat against Stoke City on Good Friday, a match Daniel Farke hoped tonight's opponents would have won instead, opining in his pre-match press conference that Hull's trip to Elland Road now takes on greater significance in the grand scheme of their season.