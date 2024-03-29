Joe Donnohue's Leeds United player ratings v Watford as pair score 8/10 but two 5s

Leeds were very slow to get going and Watford went ahead just after the half hour mark through Vakoun Bayo who rifled home a fine first-time finish after Illan Meslier had saved from Emmanuel Dennis but parried the ball into his path.

From nothing, the Whites drew level in stunning style just six minutes later through Crysencio Summerville who cut in from the left flank before producing a stunning curler into the opposite corner. Watford, though, immediately responded and went back ahead in the 44th minute through Dennis who cut in from the right and skipped past Liam Cooper before smashing home a low drive into the bottom left.

Despite United’s attempts to rally after the break, the Dennis strike looked set to give the Hornets all three points but young striker Mateo Joseph came off the bench to bag an 85th-minute equaliser with his first touches of the game.

Leeds United writer Joe Donnohue hands out the scores from the stalemate which ultimately led to Daniel Farke’s side dropping from first place to second.

1 . Illan Meslier 6 - Passing slack on occasion which put Leeds in trouble. Made one good stop which unfortunately preceded the opening goal. Photo: John Walton Photo Sales

2 . Archie Gray 6 - Given the runaround at right-back by Jamal Lewis for large parts of the first-half. Better when he moved into the middle after an hour but not quite at his best. Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales

3 . Joe Rodon 8 - A goal-saving tackle to deny Watford taking a two-goal lead during the first half and took it upon himself to drive the team forwards at times. Photo: Matt McNulty Photo Sales

4 . Liam Cooper 5 - Difficult evening for the skipper who was hooked on the hour mark. Caught behind the play for Watford's second. Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales

5 . Sam Byram 6 - Better during the second half but was outmuscled in the build-up to Watford's first. Photo: Matt McNulty Photo Sales