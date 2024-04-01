Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Whites captain Liam Cooper has paid tribute to Christopher Loftus and Kevin Speight in sizing up the challenge presenting itself against Monday night's visitors Hull City.

The contest against the Tigers presents United's closest home game to the tragic date of April 5 on which Whites fans Loftus and Speight were killed following their team in Istanbul in 2000.

Writing in his matchday captain's column, Cooper vowed that the pair will never be forgotten ahead of what for Cooper presents a contest against his former side Hull.

"As we did at Hull City earlier in the season, we're expecting another difficult game tonight," wrote Cooper.

"There is no doubting Hull are a good side and that is why they are chasing for a place in the play-offs. Once again, we need to reach the levels we have shown throughout the majority of the campaign, in order to get all three points again this evening.