Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings v Hull City as youngster top scores but 'inconsistent' 4/10 given

Graham Smyth
By Graham Smyth

Chief football writer

Published 31st Aug 2024, 17:07 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2024, 17:11 BST

Leeds United ran out 2-0 winners over Yorkshire rivals Hull City on Saturday afternoon courtesy of goals from Mateo Joseph and Joel Piroe during the second half.

Daniel Farke’s side started strongly, asserting their dominance over the Tigers but relinquished control as the first half wore on.

United went in goalless at the break but hit the front shortly after the restart thanks to a Manor Solomon assist for Joseph on the Tottenham Hotspur loanee’s debut.

There were also first appearances for new arrivals Largie Ramazani and Ao Tanaka, who were introduced from the bench, along with Piroe who took receipt of Junior Firpo’s pinpoint cross-field ball before slotting beyong Hull goalkeeper Ivan Pandur to put the result beyond doubt.

Here are the player ratings as Leeds move up to fourth in the Championship table.

A couple of vital stops and a couple of poor moments, either of indecision or risky and careless distribution.

1. Illan Meslier - 6/10

A couple of vital stops and a couple of poor moments, either of indecision or risky and careless distribution. Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
Faced a difficult battle up against Millar and came off second best at times but dug in and won a share of the battles.

2. Jayden Bogle - 6/10

Faced a difficult battle up against Millar and came off second best at times but dug in and won a share of the battles. Photo: Gary Oakley

Photo Sales
Struggled at times in a tricky battle with Bedia. Wasn't always helped by the officiating but there were a few shaky moments.

3. Joe Rodon - 6/10

Struggled at times in a tricky battle with Bedia. Wasn't always helped by the officiating but there were a few shaky moments. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Solid, passed it well. Held a threat from set-pieces even if he couldn't find a finish.

4. Pascal Struijk - 7/10

Solid, passed it well. Held a threat from set-pieces even if he couldn't find a finish. Photo: Richard Sellers

Photo Sales
Solid, good in the air as per usual, aggressive in the tackle and got forward well. Won the ball back and claimed a lovely assist for the second.

5. Junior Firpo - 8/10

Solid, good in the air as per usual, aggressive in the tackle and got forward well. Won the ball back and claimed a lovely assist for the second. Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
Steady. There was some nice passing. When Leeds had control he was key to it.

6. Ethan Ampadu - 7/10

Steady. There was some nice passing. When Leeds had control he was key to it. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.