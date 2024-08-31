Daniel Farke’s side started strongly, asserting their dominance over the Tigers but relinquished control as the first half wore on.
United went in goalless at the break but hit the front shortly after the restart thanks to a Manor Solomon assist for Joseph on the Tottenham Hotspur loanee’s debut.
There were also first appearances for new arrivals Largie Ramazani and Ao Tanaka, who were introduced from the bench, along with Piroe who took receipt of Junior Firpo’s pinpoint cross-field ball before slotting beyong Hull goalkeeper Ivan Pandur to put the result beyond doubt.
Here are the player ratings as Leeds move up to fourth in the Championship table.
