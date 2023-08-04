Whites’ boss Farke will face the media in an official pre-match capacity for the first time today as Leeds gear up to face Erol Bulut’s Cardiff City side on Sunday.

While the new campaign kicks off this evening with freshly-relegated Southampton up against newly-promoted Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds must wait a further two days to get their 2023/24 season underway.

Farke is expected to field questions on the fitness of key players such as Patrick Bamford and Georginio Rutter who picked up knocks in the friendly win over Heart of Midlothian last weekend, whilst also providing a broader overview of the transfer picture at Elland Road.

Follow all the updates and quotes here from 1:15pm.