National media reveal Leeds United Championship prediction and 2023/24 final table

British football magazine FourFourTwo have released their pre-season preview edition this summer, complete with a prediction of where Leeds United will finish in the 2023/24 Championship table.
By Joe Donnohue
Published 4th Aug 2023, 12:26 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 12:31 BST

Whites supporters may find themselves disappointed with the national magazine’s prediction, however plenty could change in the next four weeks as the transfer window enters its final month.

Leeds are in a position to strengthen key positions but won’t be rushed into action by signing players for the sake of it. Retaining important individuals will also have a strong bearing on the club’s final league position next May.

From 24th to 1st, here is the expert verdict from FourFourTwo’s team of writers for the Championship in 2023/24.

Gareth Ainsworth's QPR have been backed by many to face the drop this season. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

1. QPR: 24th

Gareth Ainsworth's QPR have been backed by many to face the drop this season. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) Photo: Clive Rose

Despite signing Wales icon Aaron Ramsey, FFT still have the Bluebirds going down at the end of 2023/24. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

2. Cardiff City: 23rd

Despite signing Wales icon Aaron Ramsey, FFT still have the Bluebirds going down at the end of 2023/24. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images) Photo: Shaun Botterill

Operating one of the smallest budgets in the division, perennial yo-yo club Rotherham have been backed to finish just inside the relegation zone (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

3. Rotherham United: 22nd

Operating one of the smallest budgets in the division, perennial yo-yo club Rotherham have been backed to finish just inside the relegation zone (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images) Photo: Nigel Roddis

Escaping the bottom three by a whisker, ex-Leeds boss Neil Warnock's Terriers. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

4. Huddersfield Town: 21st

Escaping the bottom three by a whisker, ex-Leeds boss Neil Warnock's Terriers. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Photo: George Wood

