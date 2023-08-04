National media reveal Leeds United Championship prediction and 2023/24 final table
British football magazine FourFourTwo have released their pre-season preview edition this summer, complete with a prediction of where Leeds United will finish in the 2023/24 Championship table.
By Joe Donnohue
Published 4th Aug 2023, 12:26 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 12:31 BST
Whites supporters may find themselves disappointed with the national magazine’s prediction, however plenty could change in the next four weeks as the transfer window enters its final month.
Leeds are in a position to strengthen key positions but won’t be rushed into action by signing players for the sake of it. Retaining important individuals will also have a strong bearing on the club’s final league position next May.
From 24th to 1st, here is the expert verdict from FourFourTwo’s team of writers for the Championship in 2023/24.
Page 1 of 6