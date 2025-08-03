The YEP’s verdict and off-camera moments from Leeds United’s 1-1 draw against Villarreal at Elland Road in the club’s penultimate pre-season friendly.

Leeds United are edging closer to a Premier League return with just one more friendly left to play now that a 1-1 draw with Villarreal is in the books.

It was far from a thriller at Elland Road but there were positives to take, particularly for two individuals involved in the Whites goal. It was far from a good day for others, however.

Here's the YEP take on Leeds' battle with LaLiga opposition.

Good day

Joel Piroe

Another game, another goal. The Dutchman knows where the net is and with no new number 9 in the door yet, Piroe has put together a good case to start up top against Everton if the need arises. Lukas Nmecha has also looked sharp but Piroe's status as the club's best finisher appears to remain untouched. It helps that he came back for pre-season in such good shape too, because he will need to be if he does play significant amounts of Premier League football.

Brenden Aaronson

No one is suggesting that Aaronson is the answer to Leeds' current attacking issues - new signings are the answer. But this was a solid performance from a player who refused to be denied. He worked all afternoon, found little joy for the most part, but persevered and got himself past a defender to put in a dangerous cross. Leeds scored from it. He deserved his ovation as he came off.

Bad day

Isaac Schmidt

The Swiss international has looked lively in previous cameos for Leeds but this felt like an insight into Daniel Farke's frustrations with him as a defender. Schmidt was hearing it from Farke on the touchline in the first half, having given the ball away and struggled to contain Villarreal on that side. In the second half he was unable to stop the cross that led to the visitors' goal.

Mateo Joseph

As the situation continues, it looks more and more like Joseph has either had bad advice or set off down a path that is unlikely to lead to what he wants. Wanting a move is one thing, declaring yourself not ready to play friendlies or travel to train in Germany is quite another. Would it not have been better to get involved, score a goal or two in pre-season and underline your potential while maintaining match fitness? Farke said after the game that Joseph is not in his plans for the Premier League season right now. That felt damning. And unless a club stumps up the right money, Joseph is going nowhere.

Off-camera moments

Sean Longstaff needing a gentle nudge in the right direction as he made his way into Elland Road and looked a bit lost.

Schmidt, starting at right-back, getting a few words of encouragement and advice from Christopher John. The coach smacked a fist into his other palm. Something about getting stuck right in, perhaps.

Gabriel Gudmundsson flagged over by sports scientist Tom Robinson before kick-off, so he could stick on a vest under his shirt to capture his performance data.

Chief operating officer Morrie Eisenberg waiting down by the technical area for his son who was Ethan Ampadu's mascot. The toddler had to be ferried off the pitch after the photos by a photographer.

“The manager then remonstrated furiously”

Farke physically demonstrating the first-time knock he wanted from Aaronson after the attacker took down a ball instead of feeding it inside to the run of Schmidt.

ALL ACTION: Leeds United boss Daniel Farke on the sidelines, even in a pre-season friendly. | Scott Heppell/PA Wire

The manager then remonstrated furiously with Aaronson for the run he didn't make as Schmidt attacked. But it was soon Schmidt's turn after he coughed up possession with an unwise take on in his own half.

Largie Ramazani getting a little shove from Adria Altimara after challenging the defender on the sideline. The pair then exchanged words with Ramazani having plenty to say.

Etta Eyong apology to Whites man

Aaronson and Tajon Buchanan having a catch up at full-time, while Etta Eyong apologised to Joe Rodon for catching him with an arm in the midriff earlier in the afternoon. Pascal Struijk and Arnaut Danjuma having a chat.

Jayden Bogle emerging from the tunnel in his civvies longside Lucas Perri and Sebastian Bornauw as the team completed their lap of Elland Road.

Joseph hanging around inside the tunnel after the game despite not being part of Farke's plans.

Ethan Ampadu interrupting Piroe's post-match interview with: "Ooh look at me I scored another tap-in." Piroe was quick to point out that they all count.