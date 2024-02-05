Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The transfer window is shut but, as ever at Leeds United, the news keeps rolling in. Daniel Farke's side will be focused on tomorrow night's clash with Plymouth Argyle as the Whites take a break from their Championship promotion push to try and win a place in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The games are coming thick and fast, though, and eyes will soon turn to Saturday's meeting with Rotherham United at Elland Road with Leeds looking to claim a spot in the top two. Ahead a busy week, we've rounded up some of the headlines out there.

Deeney's Rodon verdict

Troy Deeney has hailed the growth he has seen in Joe Rodon while he has been at Leeds United this season. The former Watford striker had the experience of coming up against Rodon during his playing days and admits to feeling as though he was someone he could 'rough up'.

However, Deeney believes the Wales international has matured and made huge steps forward with Leeds, who are said to be keen on making the Spurs loanee a permanent addition come the end of the season.

“I feel like he has grown up and what I mean by that is, I think he has physically come into himself – bigger, stronger,” Deeney told Sky Sports. "A big part of my game was to rough centre-halves up so when I played against him he was a bit younger and naïve.

“He has been really good, on the ball. But now adding that steel to his game, know-how, has all come with experience. These things he wasn’t doing 18 months ago. You can see now he’s backing himself, which wasn’t there before. He’s a very good player.”

Goodman backs Saints

Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman is backing Southampton to pip Leeds United to second place in the Championship table come the end of the season. The Saints extended their unbeaten run to 21 matches on Saturday as they saw off Rotherham United and that was enough to carry them back into the top two, leapfrogging Leeds, who have played a game more.

Given the run of form they're on, Goodman finds it hard to pick against them in the battle for promotion, with Leeds failing to convince him at times.

“We’ve witnessed the dramatic improvement from Southampton," he told MOT Leeds News. "They are convincingly beating teams. I’d make them favourites now, if I’m being honest with you, to finish in the top two ahead of Leeds.

“Leeds have to keep applying the pressure because pressure can do strange things, as we saw when Leeds beat Ipswich. All Leeds can do is carry on chasing them down. The difference for me is that Southampton are putting in convincing performances. Leeds cans occasionally be unconvincing, and the same with Ipswich. At this stage, I think most people would back Southampton.