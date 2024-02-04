Elland Road's fresh Euro 2028 chances assessed amid new venue concerns

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire believes Leeds United's Elland Road would be an 'attractive proposition' should Euro 2028 organisers need to find a new host stadium. A total of 10 grounds across the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland have been selected as host venues for the tournament, with Yorkshire being initially overlooked as a destination.

However, according to a report in The Times, there is concern that Belfast's Casement Park won't be completed in time for the tournament. The stadium has been left unused since June 2013 and requires renovation before it can be considered to be an acceptable venue for the Euro 2028.

If the Belfast stadium isn't ready, then, organisers may be forced into something of a rethink, with a new ground potentially needing to be selected. In such a scenario Maguire believes Elland Road, which has a similar capacity but requires some renovation itself, may well be considered as an option.

“If the Belfast stadium isn’t available for 2028 then there will be a number of clubs throwing their hats into the ring," Maguire told Football Insider.

“West Ham’s owners won’t particularly want to get involved as if the London Stadium is used all benefits would go to the landlords rather than the club.

“But Elland Road would be an attractive proposition. I’m sure there are other clubs who have got 30,000-plus capacity stadiums who would also be keen to put their name forward as a host venue.

“It would also encourage those clubs that are thinking of developing their stadiums to get a move on and get it finished before 2028.“