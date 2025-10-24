'Massive problem' - Alan Shearer makes Leeds United v West Ham prediction

The former Newcastle United and England captain has given his prediction on Leeds United's home game with West Ham United.

Leeds United can hand themselves a double boost when they face Premier League relegation rivals West Ham United at Elland Road on Friday night.

Last weekend’s 2-0 defeat at former Championship title rivals Burnley was a major blow for Daniel Farke and his players as they looked to create some breathing space to the bottom three. However, that loss at Turf Moor means the Whites will head into Friday night’s meeting with the Hammers sitting just three points and two places above the drop zone. The importance of the West Ham is only heightened by the fact Leeds will face tough looking fixtures against the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Aston Villa before the festive period arrives.

For the visitors, the main aim will be to bounce back from a chastening night against Brentford as the Bees condemned Nuno Espirito Santo’s side to a 2-0 defeat on their home patch and ensured they are likely to remain in the relegation zone no matter what comes to pass on Friday night.

The motivation for Leeds is obvious as a win would not only boost their hopes of moving away from the bottom three - but would also deliver another blow to a Hammers side that look short on confidence and belief ahead of a potentially pivotal fixture. Premier League legend Alan Shearer has delivered his prediction on the game - and he issued a warning to players on both sides.

What has Alan Shearer said about Leeds United v West Ham United?

Speaking in his Metro predictions column, the former England captain said: “Leeds being beaten at Burnley last weekend, after dominating possession and shots – Burnley only had 31 per cent possession but still beat Leeds. Leeds are a different outfit at home, at Elland Road, and it was pretty shambolic the way that West Ham fell apart on Monday night at home to Brentford.

“They realised there that they’ve got a massive problem and whether they’d be able to get out of it, I’m not sure. So, because of that atmosphere, I would go for a home win to Leeds this week. The reason Nuno is at West Ham is because of how poor it was – when he’s walked into West Ham, I’m pretty sure he realises he’s got a big job to turn that around.

“There’s ill feeling towards the owners. You can feel the gripe in the stands; the fans aren’t happy with the situation and with the owners – Nuno knows he’s got a big job on his hands to fix what’s wrong with West Ham. I guess that’s one of the reasons why so many clubs are pressing the panic button this year. They’re looking at Leeds, Burnley and Sunderland and for the first time in a while all thinking that those promoted clubs might have what it takes to stay up this year. Other clubs have reacted to that situation, namely West Ham and Forest.”

