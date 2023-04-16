Leeds United v Liverpool injury news with five players ruled out and three doubts

The latest Premier League injury news ahead of Leeds United’s home game with Liverpool

Leeds United head into Monday’s Elland Road meeting with Liverpool knowing a win could move them five points clear of the relegation zone.

The Whites will host the final game of the Premier League weekend looking to make the most of Nottingham Forest’s home defeat against Manchester United on Sunday afternoon. As well as having the motivation of knowing a win will boost their bid for survival in the Premier League, Javi Gracia’s side will also hope they can banish the memory of their last home game when Crystal Palace romped to a 5-1 win at Elland Road.

Gracia and Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp have some big calls to make ahead of the game as a number of key players struggle to find fitness ahead of the game. With just hours to go until the kick-off, the Evening Post takes a look at the latest injury news and assesses who could line up at Elland Road on Monday night.

DOUBT: Alisson The Brazil international trained on his own on Friday and will be handed a late fitness test ahead of the game.

DOUBT: Ibrahima Konate Konate will also undergo a fitness test after returning to training on Friday.

FIT: Luis Diaz The former Benfica star has now recovered from a knee injury and Jurgen Klopp has confirmed he will be in the squad for the game.

OUT: Calvin Ramsey The former Aberdeen full-back is out for the remainder of the season with a serious knee injury.