Leeds United will hope to bounce back from their narrow defeat at promotion rivals Sunderland when they return to action with a home clash against Coventry City on Saturday afternoon.

A Jobe Bellingham goal was enough to condemn Daniel Farke’s men to only their second defeat in their last ten games on Tuesday night and helped the Black Cats maintain their place in the play-off race. Despite that loss in the North East, the Whites still remain in third place in the Championship table and will be confident they can continue their push for a return to the Premier League.

Saturday’s meeting with Coventry will provide another stern test of Farke’s side, despite the fact their visitors are yet to reach the heights of last season, when only a play-off final defeat against Luton Town prevented them from ending their 22-year absence from the top flight.

Both sides have several injury concerns ahead of the Elland Road clash and Farke and Sky Blues counterpart Mark Robins contend with a number of potential absentees. The YEP takes a look at some of the early team news and what decisions could face both managers over the coming days.

Coventry City team news

One of the main concerns facing City boss Robins is dealing with the return to fitness of former Chelsea and Bristol City midfielder Kasey Palmer. The 27-year-old has been out of action since September after suffering an abductor tear - but did return to the matchday squad as an unused substitute in Friday night’s win against Birmingham City. Palmer is expected to be part of the squad that will face Southampton on Wednesday night and will hope to get his first on-field action in almost three months against the Saints.

Striker Matt Godden is also expected to return ahead of Saturday’s game after he missed the win against Wayne Rooney’s side as his wife gave birth to his second child. However, one confirmed absentee for the visit to Elland Road will be forward Fabio Tavares, who is not expected to return from a ruptured Achilles until the new year.

Leeds United team news

There are several unknowns for Daniel Farke to deal with ahead of the game - but one player certain to miss out is Ian Poveda as he continues international duty with Colombia.

There is some hope Luke Ayling may return to contention for a starting place after he was unused substitute at Sunderland following his recovery from a knee injury. Patrick Bamford also returned to the matchday squad after recovering from an illness to make a substitute appearance at the Stadium of Light.