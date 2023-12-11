Championship attendance table: Where Leeds United rank vs Leicester, Ipswich, Sunderland & others
Leeds United average attendances compared to Championship rivals
Leeds United are unbeaten in their last eight Championship matches and they continue to put the pressure on Leicester City and Ipswich Town in the top two positions. As the Whites push for promotion back up to the Premier League, fans have been packing out Elland Road to show their support as always.
Leeds have welcomed huge crowds through the turnstiles through the 2023/24 season and FootballWP has gathered the average audience sizes for each Championship club so far this term. Take a look below at where Leeds rank in the table compared to their closest league rivals.