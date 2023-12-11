Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Championship attendance table: Where Leeds United rank vs Leicester, Ipswich, Sunderland & others

Leeds United average attendances compared to Championship rivals

By Georgia Goulding
Published 11th Dec 2023, 18:40 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 18:52 GMT

Leeds United are unbeaten in their last eight Championship matches and they continue to put the pressure on Leicester City and Ipswich Town in the top two positions. As the Whites push for promotion back up to the Premier League, fans have been packing out Elland Road to show their support as always.

Leeds have welcomed huge crowds through the turnstiles through the 2023/24 season and FootballWP has gathered the average audience sizes for each Championship club so far this term. Take a look below at where Leeds rank in the table compared to their closest league rivals.

Average attendance: 10,635

1. 24th — Rotherham United

Average attendance: 15,952

2. 23rd — Blackburn Rovers

Average attendance: 15,976

3. 22nd — Preston North End

Average attendance: 16,261

4. 21st — Swansea City

Average attendance: 16,325

5. 20th — Plymouth Argyle

Average attendance: 16,326

6. 19th — Millwall

