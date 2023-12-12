Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Twenty-year-old striker Mateo Joseph bagged his first minutes under Farke when brought on as a late substitute in Saturday’s 2-0 win at Blackburn Rovers and the forward’s absence from last night’s under-21s squad suggests that the youngster could be involved again in tonight’s clash at Sunderland.

Joseph, an England under-20s international, was brought on in just the 89th minute of the weekend win at Ewood Park but his short outing on the pitch which included eight minutes of added time impressed his manager. The forward featured prominently in pre-season for Leeds upon Farke’s arrival at the club but the Spanish-born attacker then suffered an ankle injury which Farke said was a particularly big blow for a young player trying to force his way in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yet Joseph has since returned to impress for both United’s under-21s and now first team, much to the delight of his manager who has urged the striker to continue on the same path for a bright future in the game and potentially “lots of joy” in Whites colours.

IMPRESSED: Leeds United manager Daniel Farke, above, with the development of 20-year-old Whites forward Mateo Joseph. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

"I think it was a pretty impressive pre-season,” said Farke, asked how he had developed Joseph and how he had improved. "Sadly he had this long term injury where he was out and especially for a young player who has to earn his place, it's always difficult when you're out for several weeks.

"Then you have to be patient but also work harder than more or less all the others in order to come back and this is what he has done in the last weeks. I was pretty impressed. Although he was not always called up for the traveling squad, I spoke a lot with him and we speak about tactical things, about what he can improve and has to improve in his game but also about the soft skills and I have to praise him for his attitude because he is always on it.

"Even sometimes when he is not in the game-day squad he is working harder and then he also tries to shine then for example in games at under 21 level and this is what you have to do as a young player when you are not involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For that, it was no gift for him (at Blackburn) but I got the feeling that he's ready right now to improve us and to shine. Yes, it was just 10 or 15 minutes on the pitch but he has used his chance with a good performance and this was definitely, definitely a good shift.