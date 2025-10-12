Ex-Whites midfielder Tyler Adams was the subject of loud boos in Bournemouth’s 2-2 draw against Leeds United at Elland Road.

Former Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams has provided a response to the loud booing he received on his Elland Road return with Bournemouth with an admission and Whites return feeling.

USA international Adams joined Leeds from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2022 for £20m but the midfielder left the club just one year later to join Bournemouth after United were relegated.

Two years on, Adams stepped out at Elland Road for the first time since his departure when lining up for Bournemouth in the 2-2 draw against Daniel Farke’s side at the end of last month.

Adams, though, who admitted he knew he would be booed, insists he actually “loved” the reception he was given as he served up more praise for his former club’s supporters.

“I love that”

"There was something about it that I absolutely loved,” said Adams on the Men In Blazers podcast.

"I don't know what it was, whether it was being back there, I don't know if it was the energy of the game, I obviously knew it was going to happen and it was what it was.

"But I enjoyed every second that I played there, circumstances what they were I left obviously and then going back there, it was just a joy to be back.

"You have to think, 35,000 people in a stadium cheering against you.

"Like I’m from Wappingers Falls (a village in New York). I don’t know if there's 35,000 people in Wappingers Falls.

"They had the energy to cheer against me, I love that."

Asked if he could hear the boos in every tackle, he quipped: "Yeah, I mean I won my tackles so of course."