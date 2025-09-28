The YEP’s take and off-camera moments from Saturday’s 2-2 draw versus Bournemouth at Elland Road.

Leeds United unearthed a new set-piece taker and left a former Elland Road favourite in no doubt about his current reputation in their draw against Bournemouth.

Daniel Farke and his men perhaps but few outside the camp would have tipped them to get the best of Bournemouth for such significant parts of the game.

And had it not been for those small details in the 93rd minute they would have celebrated an incredible victory. A point, before the game, was a good result and in time it will likely be seen as such again. Here's the YEP take.

Good day

Sean Longstaff

What a bit of business the central midfielder is turning out to be. He covers so much ground, makes so many good decisions and gets his foot in where he needs to. He was key to Leeds' physicality against Bournemouth but added a previously unseen dimension to his game with those corners. Where has he been hiding them, then? It was almost comical how many times he found the head of Joe Rodon and it counted for a goal, at least. But the moment of the match was that strike that Longstaff sent into the net, off the post. He scores goals too.

Gabriel Gudmundsson

Leeds United's performance was summed up by that moment when Gudmundsson fought and fought for the ball down by the byline, immediately prior to Longstaff's goal. The left-back has been performing well and this was another impressive display. He defended so smartly, locked down his flank and when he got the ball to attack he was clever and dangerous.

FRUSTRATION: Shown by Leeds United's Gabi Gudmundsson and Joe Rodon at full-time as Illan Meslier and Pascal Struijk look on. | Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Brenden Aaronson

Whether or not he makes a great draft excluder, the American could walk off the pitch with his head up. He's taken plenty of flak, some of it warranted, and there were frustrating moments in this game too - he lost the ball too easily a couple of times, got a pass wrong for Jayden Bogle and was beaten too easily on occasion - but even Andoni Iraola saw the contribution he made for the hosts. He had a hand in two early chances, used the ball well in the second half and never stopped running and tracking back. When Leeds have all their right wingers fully fit it's hard to see Aaronson starting every home game but he did a job against Bournemouth.

Bad day

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

For all his good work, hard work and aerial prowess, Calvert-Lewin will look back on this game as one he should have made a much bigger difference in. The three chances were all ones he should be putting away. A hat-trick inside 20 minutes and Leeds go on to walk this game. His standing ovation was deserved because he was key to the way Leeds played but as a highly-paid first-choice Premier League number 9 you can't be missing all three of those chances.

Tyler Adams

From his first appearance on the pitch to his exit from the game late on through cramp, Adams was told in no uncertain terms what they think of him at Elland Road. He was lucky to get away with no yellow card for a late challenge on Anton Stach, heard the stadium erupt when Ethan Ampadu left one on him in an aerial battle and was jeered off when substituted. You could say he had the last laugh because Bournemouth scored the late equaliser, but as the heavy favourites against a newly-promoted side he and they cannot be overly pleased with what transpired at Elland Road. For a combative midfielder, hearing his manager say that Leeds were superior in the physical battle must sting a little even if he came in for praise for his performance.

HAMMER: For ex-Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams, finally withdrawn by boss Andoni Iraola in the closing stages. | Getty Images

Off-camera moments

Coach Christopher John embracing Noah Okafor and giving him a mini pep talk prior to the possession game at the end of Leeds' warm up. Skipper Ethan Ampadu then geed up the outfield players, along with Gabriel Gudmundsson.

Alex Cairns zipping an incredible strike past Illan Meslier from distance and earning an appreciative grin from striker Lukas Nmecha.

Willy Gnonto being escorted around the ground by a security staff member and ducking so as not to get in a photo being taken pitchside. He didn't really need to duck.

Lucas Perri and club MD Robbie Evans greeting the players as they came off at the end of the warm-up. The South Stand then let Tyler Adams know what they thought of him.

Revie Boy and all-time legend John Giles being introduced to the crowd to receive a lifetime achievement award from Evans on the pitch.

‘Dropping his water bottle as he attempted to applaud the fans’

Karl Darlow dropping his water bottle in his six-yard box as he attempted to applaud the fans behind the goal prior to kick-off. The keeper then went and had a touch of the match ball in the centre circle.

Ampadu screaming at the left flank to give him an option. Longstaff screaming at the right flank to get forward.

Fitness coach Chris Domogalla running down the touchline to give Okafor an energy gel with an hour gone, as Andoni Iraola complained to the fourth official.

Meslier spotting that Jack Harrison's vest under his shirt needed pulling down at the back and doing the necessary.

Ethan Ampadu seeking out Dominic Calvert-Lewin for a lengthy chat.