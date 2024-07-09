Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United's newest addition Alex Cairns says he can't wait to help in whatever capacity he is required after signing for the club from Salford City.

Cairns re-joins the Whites nine years after departing and importantly is categorised by the EFL as a 'club-trained player' which mitigates for academy duo Jamie Shackleton and Charlie Cresswell's exits in recent days.

In the EFL, clubs are required to name minimum of one 'club-developed player' and seven 'homegrown players' in their 25-man squad lists. Players under the age of 21 are not allowed to be named in the squad list, but can all be used at any point. Leeds now have two club-trained players on the books in Cairns and Sam Byram.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sharing a message to supporters on his official Twitter account, Cairns said: "Delighted to join the club that taught me my craft and a club I have much affection for."

Cairns only made one appearance for the Whites during his first stint having came through the academy setup at Thorp Arch and while he may not feature all that often under Daniel Farke, the experienced stopper appears to have acknowledged his role.

"For years I’ve looked on and seen the club make unbelievable strides and can’t wait to be apart [sic] of that. Now to get stuck in with the work and to help in whatever means necessary," the 31-year-old added.

The goalkeeper also bid farewell to previous club Salford with a separate message, which read: "Just want to say a big thank you to everyone associated with @SalfordCityFC you took me in and I’ve loved every minute of the journey. Some really good people within the football club. I wish you all nothing but success in the future and will always be watching on."