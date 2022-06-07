England manager keeping a close eye on Leeds United defender admits coach

Charlie Cresswell made just his second start for England's U21 side last weekend as the Young Lions secured a crucial victory over Czech Republic U21.

England knew a win would help them leapfrog the Czechs into first place in their UEFA U21 Euro qualification group, as they eventually ran out 2-1 winners.

The England youth setup is particularly well-staffed, with the likes of Conor Gallagher and Marc Guehi recently promoted to the senior squad under the watchful eye of Gareth Southgate.

Leeds defender Cresswell remains some way off joining up with Kalvin Phillips in the main group at St George's Park, having played fewer than ten senior games for the Whites, but is in line to play a key role for England U21 over the coming years.

Still only 19 years of age, Cresswell looks set to partner Manchester City's Taylor Harwood-Bellis in central defence during this cycle of U21 internationals.

Head coach of England's U21 setup is former Everton and Birmingham City midfielder Lee Carsley who admitted Gareth Southgate is closely monitoring the youngsters' games.

LIONS: Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell lines up for England's U21 side before their victory over the Czech Republic (Photo by Christian Hofer - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Speaking to the Press Association, Carsley said: “They won’t do themselves any harm in this [international] window because Gareth and Steve [Holland] and the rest of the [senior] staff watch our games. It’s important they take care of their club form as well so they have a good pre-season and start off in a position where they can be selectable.

Carsley did have a warning of sorts for Cresswell, though, if the Leeds teenager does have designs on senior involvement in future.

“It’s difficult to select players who aren’t playing week in, week out for their [club] first team for our seniors. Some of these [U21s] have got the ability to do that so to say the ball is in their court is the obvious thing.”

Cresswell intends to speak with head coach Jesse Marsch and director of football Victor Orta this month regarding his place at Elland Road after making just six senior appearances last term.