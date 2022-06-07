Leeds United reportedly eyeing Austrian international striker as Kalvin Phillips declares aim

The summer window opens at 9am on Friday morning and here we bring you all the latest key Whites headlines in one place through our Tuesday morning round up ahead of a big night of internationals.

Whites reportedly eyeing swoop for Champions League striker

Leeds United, Southampton and West Ham are all reportedly eyeing summer swoops for RB Salzburg's 21-year-old Austrian international attacker Junior Adamu who bagged eight Champions League outings last season. (Sky Austria).

STRIKER SWOOP? Leeds United are reportedly eyeing a move for RB Salzburg's 21-year-old Austrian international striker Junior Adamu, above. Photo by KERSTIN JOENSSON/AFP via Getty Images.

Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips wants Germany repeat as Gareth Southgate hints at England changes

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips hopes for a return to the England starting XI in Germany tonight, as Gareth Southgate hints at changes.

Transfer question raised by sought-after Leeds United star Raphinha and his Brazil performance

The question for Raphinha’s suitors this summer is not simply ‘how much for Leeds United’s main man?’ but ‘how much for one of the World Cup favourites’ main men?’.

Wales boss pays tribute to Leeds United hero after historic World Cup qualification

Wales boss Robert Page has dedicated Wales' huge Qatar 2022 qualifying play-off final win to former Leeds United midfielder Gary Speed.

Ex-Leeds United hero: Liverpool's James Milner was 'exactly what Whites need' in transfer window

Liverpool veteran James Milner would have been 'exactly what Leeds United need' in a summer signing according to his ex-Whites skipper Dominic Matteo.