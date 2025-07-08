A young keeper has made a vow upon signing a Leeds United deal.

Leeds United’s Scotland youth international keeper Rory Mahady has made a personal vow and saluted a key figure after signing a new Whites deal.

Eighteen-year-old Mahady enjoyed a fine 2024-25 campaign in which he made 17 appearances for Scott Gardner’s Under-21s side and also starred as the young Whites were crowned champions of the inaugural National League Cup.

Having already been capped eight times for Scotland’s under-21s, the teenager received a first call up to Scotland’s under-21s side in March and the keeper has now signed a new three-year Whites deal.

Speaking to Leeds United’s official website, Mahady saluted the impact of under-21s boss Gardner whom he declared had specifically helped his game during the 2024-25 campaign.

The young keeper also saluted the first team’s promotion to the Premier League as he made a vow about the hard work that he would put in every day as his United development continues.

“I thought last year was really big for me,” said Mahady.

“That helped me massively”...

“Scott really helped me with how we kind of changed the way we were playing out and that helped me massively.

“I thought it helped the team to create loads of chances, so it was good.

“I am looking ahead to the new season. I am getting really excited and just can’t wait to get back playing games. I will work hard every day and give my best for the group.”

Expressing his delight at his new deal, Mahady added: “It is obviously a massive moment for me and my family.

“To get a new deal done, especially when we are back in the Premier League, it is good to see the club have put faith in me and given me a new deal.”