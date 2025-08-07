Leeds United are less than two weeks away from the start of their 2025/26 Premier League season but as Daniel Farke’s squad prepare for Everton, those above the German continue to work on transfers. Seven solid signings have beefed up the squad in defence and midfield but those finishing touches further forward are yet to materialise.

The Whites are known to be in for marquee additions out wide and upfront, while there is also possible scope for added quality at No.10. Links to exciting talents in each position have emerged throughout the summer and while it has been relatively quiet over the past week, it is unlikely that is down to a lack of effort in the background.

Leeds have benefitted from the domino effect in recent windows and might hope to do so again this month, with those inside Elland Road fully aware there is still plenty to do in order to give Farke a competitive team. Below, the YEP takes a look at how that team might look if Adam Underwood et al. get their men.

1 . GK: Lucas Perri Leeds got a deal over the line for Perri earlier this month and he is expected to come straight in as first-choice. Hope he can make a debut against AC Milan, having missed Saturday's draw against Villarreal due to a minor injury.

2 . RB: Jayden Bogle Earned another shot at the Premier League following an excellent 2024/25 campaign and looked great pre-season so far, up until an injury that kept him out against Villarreal. Test will be how he copes with the world's best wingers running at him.

3 . CB: Joe Rodon Leeds confirmed the signing of Sebastiaan Bornauw last month but the ever-present Rodon has earned his shot at Premier League football. Could easily have won Player of the Season and his skillset should translate well in the top-flight.

4 . CB: Jaka Bijol Leeds confirmed the permanent signing of Bijol in June and he came straight into the starting-XI against Manchester United. Has looked a real step up on either side of the centre-back pairing and settling in nicely.

5 . LB: Gabriel Gudmundsson The YEP initially reported on interest in Gudmundsson and his £10m move from Lille has since been confirmed. Like Bijol, the 26-year-old Sweden international is vastly experienced and entering the prime of his career. Has looked great going forward so far in pre-season.

6 . CDM: Ethan Ampadu Club captain and likely to start next season as the first name on Farke's teamsheet, regardless of who comes in. Struggled in the Premier League with Sheffield United but has come on leaps and bounds since.