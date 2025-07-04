Leeds United-linked striker makes transfer intention clear with deleted come-and-get-me plea
The Montenegrin is not understood to be a target at Elland Road this summer, however, that has not stopped sources in Italy claiming a bid has been placed by the Premier League club.
The YEP's understanding is that reports of interest are wide of the mark, although the club are keen to add another striker following the arrival of Lukas Nmecha on a free transfer.
It appears Krstovic will not be that man, particularly after the 25-year-old re-shared a social media post on his Instagram page which showed him wearing an AS Roma shirt.
The Italian capital club have similarly been linked with a move for the 11-goal striker, whose 16 goal contributions all but single-handedly secured Lecce's Serie A survival.
It is suggested the player's preference is to remain in Italy, therefore Krstovic's latest social media post could be interpreted as a 'come-and-get-me' plea to the Giallorossi. Krstovic's post was online for a short time but was deleted by Friday morning.
Leeds’ completed business so far
Leeds have added the aforementioned Nmecha, former Udinese defender Jaka Bijol and Belgian international Sebastiaan Bornauw to Daniel Farke's ranks ahead of the new season. All three are expected to be present for pre-season training on Monday, July 7.
The Whites are known to hold an interest in Lille's Swedish international wing-back Gabriel Gudmundsson and TSG Hoffenheim's 6ft 4in midfielder Anton Stach.
