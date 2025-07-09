Leeds United transfer truth for Habib Diarra teammate revealed after national report
A pair of newspaper reports earlier this week linked Leeds with a move for the Sparta Praha defender, however, the YEP understands Elland Road is not likely to be his destination this summer.
Diouf impressed during Senegal's recent 3-1 win over England at Nottingham Forest's City Ground, alongside then-Whites target Habib Diarra, who has subsequently joined Sunderland in a £30 million transfer.
The attacking left-back joined his current club in the Czech Republic 18 months ago and has quickly developed a reputation as a potential top five European leagues player.
Diouf arrived in European football as recently as February 2023, signing for Tromso IL in the Norwegian Eliteserien, a club situated inside the Arctic Circle.
He moved to Sparta Praha for approximately £2 million in January 2024 and more recently made his international debut.
Gudmundsson No. 1 choice
Despite the 20-year-old's rise, Leeds are not thought to be in the market for Diouf's signature after landing first-choice left-back target Gabriel Gudmundsson in a £10 million deal.
The Swedish international signed a four-year deal at Elland Road earlier this week and replaces previous left-back Junior Firpo as the Whites' primary left-sided defender for the upcoming season.
