Leeds United are not understood to be interested in Senegal international defender El Hadji Malick Diouf.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A pair of newspaper reports earlier this week linked Leeds with a move for the Sparta Praha defender, however, the YEP understands Elland Road is not likely to be his destination this summer.

Diouf impressed during Senegal's recent 3-1 win over England at Nottingham Forest's City Ground, alongside then-Whites target Habib Diarra, who has subsequently joined Sunderland in a £30 million transfer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The attacking left-back joined his current club in the Czech Republic 18 months ago and has quickly developed a reputation as a potential top five European leagues player.

Diouf arrived in European football as recently as February 2023, signing for Tromso IL in the Norwegian Eliteserien, a club situated inside the Arctic Circle.

He moved to Sparta Praha for approximately £2 million in January 2024 and more recently made his international debut.

Gudmundsson No. 1 choice

Despite the 20-year-old's rise, Leeds are not thought to be in the market for Diouf's signature after landing first-choice left-back target Gabriel Gudmundsson in a £10 million deal.

The Swedish international signed a four-year deal at Elland Road earlier this week and replaces previous left-back Junior Firpo as the Whites' primary left-sided defender for the upcoming season.