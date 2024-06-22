Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Your round-up of the latest Leeds United transfer stories.

Leeds United look set for another long and busy summer as they prepare for a second Championship promotion push, following last month’s heart-breaking 1-0 play-off final defeat to Southampton at Wembley. Daniel Farke’s side must regroup to go again next season and while one or two key exits are expected, the squad will almost certainly be strengthened.

United will take their time before pulling the trigger on any signings and first have to deal with those coming back from respective loan spells, with Brenden Aaronson the first to make a decision by committing himself to Leeds next season after positive talks with Farke. Decisions will now be made on the others who spent last season away from Elland Road and it is the nearing conclusion of one that features in this evening’s headlines.

Harrison deal close

Leeds are expected to finalise the loan exit of Jack Harrison in the coming days with the winger on his way back to Everton. Sky Sports report that a full agreement will likely be reached ‘within 48 hours’ with all parties working to get everything over the line quickly.

Harrison was one of several players to force his way out of Elland Road last summer, following relegation from the Premier League. Leeds are in a much stronger position regarding most of those clauses but it is believed Harrison could re-activate his if promotion was not achieved. Everton confirmed a while ago that they were in talks over a return and that will soon be confirmed at both ends.

Harrison registered three goals and three assists in 29 top-flight appearances last season and is thought to be keen on returning to Everton. The Toffees won’t pay any kind of loan fee for the 27-year-old but have agreed to full wage coverage. It is unclear whether there will be a permanent option in the deal.

Stevens ‘admired’

Leeds are among several English clubs thought to be keeping a close eye on the development of Rangers star Archie Stevens. Football Transfers names the Whites alongside Premier League pair Nottingham Forest and Wolves, while Manchester United were thought to have registered their interest last year after facing the winger.

Stevens, who joined Rangers from AFC Wimbledon in 2022, is entering the final year of his contract at Ibrox and could be tempted by a return to England, with top teams circling. The 18-year-old has spent much of his time in Scotland in the youth set up but impressed on his first-team debut as a 16-year-old in a 3-1 League Cup win over Queen of the South.