Leeds United have been linked with interest in the Tottenham midfielder who is known to Daniel Farke.

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Alan Hutton believes a previous working relationship with Daniel Farke could encourage Oliver Skipp to join Leeds United this summer, amid reports of interest in the midfielder.

Leeds have been tentatively linked with a move for Skipp, who at 23-years-old could decide to leave Tottenham in search of more regular football, whether it be on loan or permanently. The energetic midfielder featured 21 times in the Premier League last season but only five came from the start, and further additions in north London will only push him further down the pecking order.

Skipp has been at Spurs since 2008 and spent the vast majority of those 16 years with his parent club, leaving on loan for just one season in which he joined up with Farke’s Norwich City during the 2020/21 campaign. The England youth international was a crucial cog in Farke’s title-winning Canaries outfit, with only defender Max Aarons registering more Championship minutes. Player and manager undoubtedly forged an excellent relationship during that loan spell and Hutton believes a reunion would benefit all involved.

"It always helps when you know the manager, and you can go to a club where you can settle in quite quickly and get to know the players in pre-season,” Hutton told Football League World. “We're talking about a big team in Leeds who just missed out on going up, and that will be their remit next season.

“If I'm totally honest, I can't see him being regular for Tottenham moving forward, I think they've got too many options in that number eight. He does do a good job, to be fair, when he comes in, but a move somewhere where he feels at home and is playing regular football is where we'll see the best of him. Leeds will need reinforcements if they're going to go up next year, so I think that could be a good move."

Whether Tottenham would be willing to let Skipp leave remains to be seen, given he did feature regularly off the bench for Ange Postecoglou's side, who will also have European football to contend with next season. Any chance of a deal will likely rest on Spurs welcoming midfield reinforcements into their squad beforehand, with developments only coming later in the window, if at all.

Leeds have shown patience in landing the right man on loan since 49ers Enterprises took full control a year ago, not least with their deal to take Rodon on loan from Tottenham. The Welshman arrived four days after United’s first Championship game of the season - a 2-2 draw at home to Cardiff - after Spurs signed Micky van de Ven from Wolfsburg.