Leeds United experienced a hectic summer transfer window as the Elland Road hierarchy authorised a spend of around £100 million to boost Daniel Farke’s promotion winning squad.
With the Whites preparing to return to the Premier League following last season’s Championship title win, the Whites completed ten new signings during the summer as the likes of Sean Longstaff, Anton Stach, Noah Okafor and Dominic Calvert-Lewin all agreed to moves to Elland Road.
However, there were a whole host of potential additions that failed to make the move to Leeds as they opted to either remain with their current clubs or accept offers from other suitors.
But how have they fared so far this season? We take a look at ten reported Whites summer targets and assess their performances during the opening months of the season.
1. Facundo Buonanotte - Brighton and Hove Albion (now at Chelsea)
The Argentina international was linked with Leeds but he is now spending the season on loan at Chelsea. He has made just two appearances so far this season but he did find the net in a Carabao Cup win against Lincoln City last week. | Getty Images
2. Callum Wilson - free agent (now at West Ham United)
The former England striker was one of a whole host of strikers that were linked with Leeds - but he opted to join West Ham United after his Newcastle contract came to an end. He has scored just once after netting against Nottingham Forest in the Hammers only win of the season so far. | Getty Images
3. Artem Dovbyk - Roma
The powerful Ukraine striker remained at Roma despite links with several Premier League clubs. Leeds were on that list and they have watched on as Dovbyk scored his first goal in five appearances in Sunday's win against Hellas Verona. | Carl Recine/Getty Images Photo: Carl Recine/Getty Images
4. Igor Paixao - Feyenoord (now at Marseille)
The Brazilian winger reportedly snubbed a move to Elland Road to join Ligue 1 giants Marseille. Paixao has failed to score or provide an assist in his first four appearances for his new club so far this season. | AFP via Getty Images
5. Gustavo Hamer - Sheffield United
Hamer was linked with a move across Yorkshire as the Whites prepared for their return to the Premier League. He stayed with the Blades and has featured in all eight of their games in all competitions so far this season. With Chris Wilder back at the helm, Hamer will hope his side can build on their first win of the season as they edged out Oxford United at the weekend. | Ed Sykes/Getty Images Photo: Ed Sykes/Getty Images
6. Emi Buendia - Aston Villa
Leeds' desire to add creative talent to their ranks reportedly led to interest in Buendia. However, he remained at Villa and grabbed his first goal and assist of the season in Sunday's 3-1 home win against Fulham. | Getty Images