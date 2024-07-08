Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United's Championship rivals Hull City are expected to lose prized assets Jacob Greaves and Jaden Philogene in a combined £35 million transfer raid by Ipswich Town.

The newly-promoted Tractor Boys are expected to complete the double signing this summer after a combined bid for the pair was launched over the weekend, according to various reports.

Philogene had a hand in 18 Championship goals last season across 32 league appearances, scoring 12 and assisting a further six. Meanwhile, central defender Greaves is one of the second tier's most sought-after players in his position as a 23-year-old left-footer with vast experience and Premier League potential.

Hull have granted permission for Greaves to undergo a medical at Portman Road, while talks continue for Philogene, report The Athletic.

The winger has been the subject of reported interest from Barcelona and Crystal Palace in recent weeks and his transfer to Suffolk is less of a foregone conclusion than Greaves'.

Nevertheless, both players are expected to leave the MKM Stadium this summer, destined for top flight football in 2024/25. The Tigers will receive a combined £35 million for the pair, even if sold in separate deals, which will greatly aid the club's own incoming transfer objectives which so far have been limited.

Hull have managed to offload Ozan Tufan and Adama Traore to clubs in Turkey this summer, but are understood to be under financial constraints after their failed attempt at promotion via the Championship play-offs last season.

New head coach Tim Walter has replaced highly-rated boss Liam Rosenior following their seventh place finish but will have a task on his hands replacing the influence Greaves and Philogene have had on the team the past couple of years.