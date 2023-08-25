Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United U21 2 West Ham U21 5: Recap and analysis from Elland Road

Leeds United’s under-21s faced West Ham United’s under-21s at Elland Road on Friday evening as the Whites looked to maintain their perfect start.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 25th Aug 2023, 16:00 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 21:12 BST

The Whites youngsters are back in the country’s top tier of Academy football following last season’s promotion as play-offs winners and Michael Skubala’s side started the new campaign with impressive away wins at Brighton and Manchester United’s under-21s.

A first home clash of the new Premier League Two Division One season then presented itself against West Ham in a 7pm kick-off under the Elland Road lights. But the evening proved a very hard for Skubala’s young side as a senior international excelled for the Irons. Here is a recap of the night’s events.

Leeds United under-21s v West Ham under-21s live

Show new updates
20:57 BST

Full time

2-5

20:57 BST

Chance Leeds

Douglas flies one wide, good attempt

20:54 BST

Fine goal

90 + 2: From Coleman. Picks up the ball in midfield, thinks why not, runs forward, beats a few men, stinging low drive us saved by Knightbridge but the power and spin on the shot sees it trickle over the line. Fine goal.

20:52 BST

Goal Leeds!!!

Fine goal by Coleman.

20:52 BST

Five added minutes

90: Leeds will be glad when this is over

20:51 BST

Off the bar West Ham

90: Kodua through but leathers a shot against the bar to save Leeds from being hit for six

20:50 BST

McGurk booked

89: For catching his man with a kick out but not much in it

20:49 BST

Attendance

3,040.

20:48 BST

Thank God for that

87: Marshall subbed

20:47 BST

Hat trick

86: For Marshall , Earthy through ball, steadied himself and applied the finish

