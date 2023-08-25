Leeds United U21 2 West Ham U21 5: Recap and analysis from Elland Road

The Whites youngsters are back in the country’s top tier of Academy football following last season’s promotion as play-offs winners and Michael Skubala’s side started the new campaign with impressive away wins at Brighton and Manchester United’s under-21s.

A first home clash of the new Premier League Two Division One season then presented itself against West Ham in a 7pm kick-off under the Elland Road lights. But the evening proved a very hard for Skubala’s young side as a senior international excelled for the Irons. Here is a recap of the night’s events.