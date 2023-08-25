Leeds United U21 2 West Ham U21 5: Recap and analysis from Elland Road
The Whites youngsters are back in the country’s top tier of Academy football following last season’s promotion as play-offs winners and Michael Skubala’s side started the new campaign with impressive away wins at Brighton and Manchester United’s under-21s.
A first home clash of the new Premier League Two Division One season then presented itself against West Ham in a 7pm kick-off under the Elland Road lights. But the evening proved a very hard for Skubala’s young side as a senior international excelled for the Irons. Here is a recap of the night’s events.
Leeds United under-21s v West Ham under-21s live
Full time
2-5
Chance Leeds
Douglas flies one wide, good attempt
Fine goal
90 + 2: From Coleman. Picks up the ball in midfield, thinks why not, runs forward, beats a few men, stinging low drive us saved by Knightbridge but the power and spin on the shot sees it trickle over the line. Fine goal.
Goal Leeds!!!
Fine goal by Coleman.
Five added minutes
90: Leeds will be glad when this is over
Off the bar West Ham
90: Kodua through but leathers a shot against the bar to save Leeds from being hit for six
McGurk booked
89: For catching his man with a kick out but not much in it
Attendance
3,040.
Thank God for that
87: Marshall subbed
Hat trick
86: For Marshall , Earthy through ball, steadied himself and applied the finish