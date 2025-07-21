Leeds United transfer rumours as 'advanced stage' and ‘well-placed’ claims made

The latest transfer talk from Leeds United with on the Whites hopes of signing a winger and a striker.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United are hoping to add to their attacking ranks before the end of the summer transfer window - and their attempts to do so could be about to receive a major boost from one of their new Premier League rivals.

The Whites have already enjoyed a productive summer transfer window after they completed the signings of Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff and defensive trio Gabriel Gudmundsson, Sebastiaan Bornauw and Jaka Bijol. The attacking options within Daniel Farke’s squad were also enhanced by the addition of Wolfsburg forward Lukas Nmecha and Hoffenheim midfielder Anton Stach is in line to become the sixth new arrival at Elland Road over the coming days as he undergoes a medical.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, there is still work to do in the transfer market as the Whites prepare for their return to the Premier League and a goalkeeper and a striker are believed to be the next priorities for the Elland Road hierarchy. With speculation linking the likes of Patrick Bamford, Joe Gelhardt and Sam Greenwood with moves away, recent reports have suggested Leeds are targeting Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz, despite the Cottagers placing a sizeable demand on the Brazilian star.

However, the Whites’ hopes of making a successful push to sign the former Middlesbrough loanee could be set to receive a major boost after it was reported Fulham have made a bid to sign Goztepe striker Romulo. The 23-year-old has scored 22 goals and provided 13 assists in 46 appearances since joining the SuperLig club from Athletico Paranaense in February last year and that has led the Cottagers to make a move for the striker. As per Football365, reports in Turkey have suggested a deal worth an initial £14 million has been put to the Turkish club and talks over a possible switch to West London are now at an ‘advanced’ stage. Should the deal be completed, Leeds could look to ramp up their efforts to persuade their new Premier League rivals to authorise the sale of Muniz, who is said to be a ‘priority target’.

Everton ‘well-placed’ to sign Whites ‘target’

Tom Fellows has been heavily linked with a move away from West Brom this summer. | Getty Images

West Bromwich Albion star Tom Fellows is one of the many names to be linked with a move to Leeds United this summer after he impressed throughout last season.

The England Under-21 international scored four goals and provided 14 assists in 46 appearances in all competitions throughout the campaign as the Baggies fell short in their bid to secure a Championship play-off place. Reports have suggested Fellows could leave The Hawthorns this summer and the likes of Leeds and Everton have been linked with a move for his services during the summer transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, a recent report from Football Insider has claimed it is the Toffees that are now ‘well-placed’ to beat Leeds to his signature and are ‘leading the race’ to secure the winger after agreeing personal terms in January before being unable to agree a fee with the Baggies. Former Whites keeper Paul Robinson believes Fellows would be a good fit for his old club and anticipates the 21-year-old will move on from Albion before the summer transfer window comes to a close.

“He was heavily linked with the move in January,” he told Football Insider. “He’s 21, and if you look at his attacking stats this season in terms of goals and assists, 14 assists is incredible in a team that finished ninth in the Championship. Leeds, I’m not surprised that they’re in for him. In all honesty, their recruitment has been underwhelming so far in this window.

“Looking at what Sunderland have done, they’ve got some big players in and recruited heavily. Leeds have bolstered their defence, so I’m hoping they’re building from the floor upwards. Tom Fellows would fit that bill, he’d be a great signing, but Everton are ahead because of where they were in January with him. I do think he’ll go in this window because of the length of his contract. This is where West Brom are going to get a big fee for him.”