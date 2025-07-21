"I don't" - New Leeds United signing makes fitness admission and lifts lid on pre-season work

A new Leeds United signing is relishing the challenge of getting fully fit.

Leeds United new boy Sebastiaan Bornauw admits fitness levels are not yet where they need to be - but is relishing the opportunity to change that.

Belgian international defender Bornauw was unveiled as United’s third signing of the summer at the start of the month, the 26-year-old joining the club from VfL Wolfsburg for £5.15m on a four-year deal.

The defender was one of three new signings named on the bench for Saturday’s first pre-season friendly against Manchester United in Stockholm but the Belgian was brought on for the second half for his 45 minutes in a Leeds shirt.

“I would love to say...”

Those first minutes, declared Bornauw, were hugely beneficial, the defender admitting he doesn’t yet “feel good” on the fitness front but that pre-season and in particular the club’s training camp in Germany can change that.

“I would love to say I feel good,” said Bornauw, asked by LUTV how fitness levels were after his first minutes.

“But I don't feel good yet! It was a heavy week, the first 45 minutes and we did some running afterwards so the legs feel tired but I think it's good because we are working and that's important."

Pressed on what would now be in store in Germany, Bornauw declared: “I think really hard work in Germany. Let's work hard and try to enjoy it a bit as well.”

