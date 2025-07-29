The latest Leeds United rumours as the club aim to strengthen their attack ahead of the new Premier League season.

It looks as though Leeds United will be missing out on the top target to bolster their forward line, as Feyenoord have agreed a deal with Marseille to sell Igor Paixao. Over the last week, there have been encouraging signs that the Brazilian could be on his way to Elland Road with the club bidding up to £28m, which was seen as close to the demands the Eredivisie club wanted.

But the French side, who already had two bids rejected for the winger, have finally come to an agreement after leading the race for his signature throughout the summer. Roberto de Zerbi’s side have reached a full agreement with Feyenoord for a fee of around £30m, with the 25-year-old now expected to travel to France to undergo a medical.

Even though Paixao seemed keen to explore a move to Yorkshire, he had already agreed personal terms with Marseille in the last few weeks, so the French side knew all they had to do was agree a fee with the Dutch side and they would have their man. This will be seen as a fresh blow for the Whites, who invested a lot of time and resources behind their attempts to bring the former Brazil youth player to the Premier League.

Leeds set sights on Italian winger after missing out on Paixao

After failing to sign main winger target Paixao, it now appears Leeds have turned their attention to the Serie A for their new attacking target. The player the Whites are now eyeing up is Fiorentina’s Riccardo Sottil, according to Italian outlet TuttoMercatoWeb.

They report that Farke’s side have made contact with the 26-year-old Italian and are interested in making a move this summer. The player is seen as out of favour at the Serie A side as new manager Stefano Pioli takes charge and the player is not involved in the club’s pre-season friendly tour of England at the moment.

Fiorentina are in the country as they face Leicester City and Leeds’ Premier League rivals, Nottingham Forest and Manchester United, but Sottil is not expected to play as he looks for a move away from the club.

The winger returned to the club this summer after spending the second half of last season on loan at Italian giants AC Milan. However, he did not impress, only appearing in six league games, and he did not score or provide an assist in any of his matches.

Farke is in need of reinforcements as their Premier League season nears, and Sottil could be a cheaper alternative after missing out on £30m-rated Paixao.

