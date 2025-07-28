Leeds United have secured a key signing ahead of the club’s Premier League return - leading to big changes in the team’s likely strongest XI and bench.

Having been on the hunt for a new keeper all summer, giant Brazilian stopper Lucas Perri was unveiled as the club’s seventh signing of the summer on Saturday evening, the 27-year-old joining from Lyon for £15.6m.

Leeds now hope to add a huge attacking signing, the club remaining in negotiations with Feyenoord in their bid to sign another Brazilian star in winger Igor Paixio. The Whites also remain on the hunt for a new striker and maintain interest in Fulham’s Rodrigo Muniz.

But the arrival of Perri and the continued emergence of a new signing from within has certainly changed the club’s strongest XI and bench again. Here, following the arrival of Perri and six other summer signings, is our idea of the current best starting line-up and nine-men bench.

1 . GK: Lucas Perri The club's new £15.6m keeper who clearly becomes new first choice, the 27-year-old aiming to "transmit a sense of trust, security and calmness" between the sticks. | LUFC Photo Sales

2 . RB: Jayden Bogle Clear first choice right back who had a storming first season at Leeds and has quickly picked up where he left off in pre-season. A nailed starter who might be a good one for Fantasy teams too as he bombs up and down the right flank. | Manchester United via Getty Imag Photo Sales

3 . CB: Jaka Bijol The £15m new signing went straight into the starting line up to partner Joe Rodon at centre-back and that looks likely to be the near first choice pairing at the heart of the defence. | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . CB: Joe Rodon A rock at the back and probably now has a now first choice centre back partner although that's far from discounting Pascal Struijk or new signing Sebastiaan Bornauw. | Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . LB: Gabriel Gudmundsson Summer£10m recruit Gudmundsson was brought in to be Junior Firpo's replacement as new first choice left back. Sam Byram very useful back up/alternative - same with Sebastiaan Bornauw. | Getty Images Photo Sales