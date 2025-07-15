Vardy is without a club since he left Leicester at the end of last season and could be a smart short-term addition. | Getty Images

This is the latest from around the Premier League with Leeds United’s rivals eyeing moves in the transfer market.

There is a lot of competition in the Premier League when it comes to the transfer window and those in and around Leeds’ expected position in terms of the table next season are trying to do their best to secure survival.

One of the busier sides in the market is Sunderland, who were also promoted to the Premier League last term alongside Leeds.

It has been revealed that they have made a move to shore up their defensive options as they are ‘preparing an opening official bid’ for a centre back in Serie A, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Colombian international Jhon Lucumi is of interest from the Black Cats, who have made contact in the last 24 hours, although Bologna do want to keep the defender.

Lucumi is an experienced centre back and has played 94 times for Bologna since signing in 2022, and he also has 29 appearances for his country.

Sunderland also show interest in Premier League winner

There are also reports that Sunderland are looking to improve their options up front with Jamie Vardy being one of the names linked with a move to the Stadium of Light, according to Fichajes.

The Premier League winner with Leicester is looking for a new club after his contract expired in the summer. Vardy had a decent return of nine goals in the league last season in a struggling side that didn’t look like surviving for most of the campaign.

It is also reported that Valencia are interested in Vardy, who holds the record for scoring in the longest run of consecutive Premier League games, with 11 in the season he won the league.

Wolves eye move for versatile left-sided player from Champions League side

Wolves will be one of the sides Leeds will be looking to compete with next season as they have been inconsistent for a few season now and finished 16th last season.

But they are trying to bolster their option with Atletico Madrid full-back Samuel Lino linked with the club, according to Matteo Moretto via Dazn.

The La Liga club are looking for options to sell the Brazilian, with Wolves and Nottingham Forest reportedly showing an interest. It is thought that Lino can leave the club permanently for a fee of around £17-21m.