Leeds United look set to add another top-level signing to their ranks following news of an imminent deal for Lyon goalkeeper Lucas Perri. The YEP understands Perri will fly to Germany in order to complete medical tests and finalise any paperwork before joining up with his new teammates at their pre-season training camp.

Perri’s arrival will likely take Leeds’ summer spending above the £70million mark but they are far from done, with focus now set to turn to attacking additions. Daniel Farke is known to want difference-makers at striker and left-wing, with links to some very exciting prospects in both positions.

Leeds will also look to add depth across the board but Farke’s first-choice side is really starting to take shape with three-and-a-half weeks until Everton arrive at Elland Road. Below, the YEP has attempted to draw up a dream-XI for that season-opener, should those transfer links come to fruition.

GK: Lucas Perri The YEP understands Leeds are closing on on a deal for the Brazilian, who is expected in Germany for medical tests, with reports elsewhere suggesting he'll cost just short of £16m. A top-level shot-stopper who will add plenty of experience and a laser-like long throw.

RB: Jayden Bogle Earned another shot at the Premier League following an excellent 2024/25 campaign and looked great in both pre-season friendlies so far. Test will be how he copes with the world's best wingers running at him.

CB: Joe Rodon Leeds confirmed the signing of Sebastiaan Bornauw recently but the ever-present Rodon has earned his shot at Premier League football. Could easily have won Player of the Season and his skillset should translate well in the top-flight.

CB: Jaka Bijol Leeds confirmed the permanent signing of Bijol last month, and he came straight into the starting-XI against Manchester United. Also started alongside Pascal Struijk against SC Verl and can comfortably play on either side.

LB: Gabriel Gudmundsson The YEP reported on interest in Gudmundsson last month and his £10m move from Lille has since been confirmed. Like Bijol, the 26-year-old Sweden international is vastly experienced and entering the prime of his career, with plenty of attacking threat to offer.

CDM: Ethan Ampadu Club captain and likely to start next season as the first name on Farke's teamsheet, regardless of who comes in. Struggled in the Premier League with Sheffield United but has come on leaps and bounds since.