Leeds United news as transfer ‘discussions started' and target could be available

The latest transfer talk from Leeds United as updates are given on two reported Whites targets.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United are hoping to add to their squad during the January transfer window and are reportedly already holding discussions with one potential target.

The Whites enjoyed a productive summer transfer window as the Elland Road hierarchy authorised a spend of around £100 million to add ten new faces to Daniel Farke’s promotion winning squad. The likes of Anton Stach, Sean Longstaff and Noah Okafor have all impressed during the opening two and a half months of the season after being lured to Elland Road during the summer window and will now hope to build on solid starts to their life with the Whites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, there is still a clear need and desire to add further quality to Farke’s ranks after his side experienced mixed results on their return to the top flight. Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at former Championship title rivals Burnley has left the Whites sitting in three points and two placed above the relegation zone and a big night lies in wait when fellow strugglers West Ham United visit Elland Road on Friday.

Although the focus is on an improvement on the pitch, speculation has suggested the Whites are already looking towards their January recruitment and AfricaFoot have claimed Leeds have ‘started discussions’ with Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv over a possible deal for once-capped Mali international midfielder Issouf Sissokho. The 23-year-old joined Maccabi during the summer of 2024 and has gone on to make 55 appearances across all competitions and is known for his combative style. The report states Leeds are now ‘considering making a first official offer’ for the powerful midfielder and suggests a verbal agreement ‘could soon be created’.

Whites striker ‘target’ update given

Everton face Crystal Palace in their next PL match. | Getty Images

Leeds United are hoping to add another attacking player to their squad in the new year.

Three new options in the attacking third were secured during the summer transfer window as the Whites landed deals for AC Milan star Noah Okafor and free transfer duo Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha. However, a number of strikers have been suggested as possible targets for the January transfer window and there has been an update given on one of those frontmen linked with a move to Elland Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everton striker Beto was reported to be a Whites target during the summer but remained as part of David Moyes’ squad when the transfer window came to a close. After a slow start to the season, former Manchester United and West Ham United scout Mick Brown has stated the Guinea-Bissau international could now be available during the January transfer window and delivered a withering assessment of the former Udinese star.

He told Football Insider: “To put it bluntly, he’s not good enough. Every now and then he raises his game a little bit, makes a couple of good runs and gets a couple of goals, but overall he simply isn’t good enough. David Moyes can’t wave a magic wand and make him into the perfect striker, and the problem with bringing somebody in is the amount of money you have to spend. So they have to work hard to identify somebody who might be available and for the right price.

“Moyes is doing what he can to get the best out of this team, but there’s no doubt he needs a striker who is going to guarantee him a regular source of goals. If they can find the right option, it’s something they have to go for because at the moment they’re going to win a few games and they’re going to lose a few games, but they won’t be able to do anything in terms of pushing forward with this squad.”

Your next Leeds United read: Harry Gray sets out Leeds United Premier League goal and makes Archie Gray admission after contract signed