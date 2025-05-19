Leeds United and Brighton are reportedly interested in the 23-year-old frontman.

Leeds United have been linked with yet another striker as reports emerge of ‘interest’ in red-hot Union Saint-Gilloise forward Promise David.

A host of top-level No.9s have already been linked with summer moves to Elland Road as Leeds look to upgrade several key areas ahead of their return to the Premier League. Daniel Farke is thought to be keen on adding top-flight experience in the striker position and recent reports have named the likes of Newcastle United’s Callum Wilson or Everton frontman Beto as possible targets.

But while the addition of Premier League experience will be key, Leeds are expected to adopt a hybrid approach to recruitment with great recent success signing lesser-known targets from across Europe - most notably the £2.8m arrival of Ao Tanaka from Fortuna Dusseldorf. And now reports have emerged of interest in David, who is currently leading the line for Belgian side USG.

Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri reported on the links through his Sky Sport CH column, naming Leeds alongside Brighton and Hove Albion as two Premier League clubs who are ‘very interested’ in David. The 23-year-old striker is also thought to be on the radar of French outfit LOSC Lille, albeit they could well be priced out of a move swiftly.

That is because USG are said to want at least €20million (£16.8m) for David, who has scored 22 goals in 39 games across all competitions this season. The Belgian league leaders are also said to have put together a fresh contract in a bid to keep the Canadian, which includes the presence of a release clause that would become active next year.

But according to Tavolieri, David ‘remains receptive to various approaches, particularly from England’. He then names Leeds and Brighton as two potential suitors, with the latter at risk of losing Joao Pedro if Liverpool decide to pursue the Brazilian.

There is every chance these links are agent-led, however, with it relatively common practice among intermediaries to drum up business in a bid to agitate for an improved contract. In such a case, Leeds and Brighton would be obvious teams to single out, particularly given the latter’s owner, Tony Bloom, is also majority shareholder at USG.

Leeds, meanwhile, are known to be searching for a new striker and the expectation is they will enjoy a busy and expensive summer, while the size of the club makes for an intriguing prospect. It is therefore an easy link for agents or other representatives to make.

There will be interest in a host of forward options across Europe, such is the vast coverage modern scouting networks can achieve, and while David might well be on the club’s radar, there is still a big gap to bridge between liking a player and actively pursuing them. Leeds have also been linked with ‘interest’ in the likes of Wilson, Beto, Evan Ferguson and Troy Parrott, but all will not develop into a genuine transfer approach.

