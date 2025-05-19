A Leeds player has made an admission about his future.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Versatile Leeds United player Isaac Schmidt has made an admission about his future with a January revelation but Whites lure.

Swiss international full-back Schmidt joined Leeds from St Gallen last summer but the 25-year-old was limited to just 25 minutes of league football in six outings from the bench in the first half of the season at Elland Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking in an interview with Blick, Schmidt revealed that he considered changing clubs in the winter window but ultimately stuck with his feeling of needing to adapt.

Schmidt then found game time even more limited in the new year but eventually featured more prominently in the final weeks of the season as Daniel Farke’s side sealed promotion as Championship champions.

Leeds are now heading for the Premier League - a level which Schmidt has yet to experience and one that the Swiss player admits would be a dream to play at, especially with Leeds.

Schmidt, though, after just 71 minutes of Championship football for Leeds, admits he is now “open to anything” despite the clear lure of representing the Whites in English football’s top flight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I thought about it”...

Asked when things weren’t moving forward in the winter if he ever thought about changing clubs, Schmidt admitted: "I thought about it. But I had just arrived, I needed to adapt. And I saw that I was progressing. Even without playing, I felt that my progression was constant.

“I hoped to play if we became champions sooner. And then, I didn't want to miss this unique moment. You don't experience that every day."

Asked if he saw himself being at Leeds next season, Schmidt said: "We'll see. I'm open to anything. But Leeds, in the Premier League... it's a unique experience."

“Of course. It's a dream. I didn't have a favourite club in the Premier League... now it's Leeds."