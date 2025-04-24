Leeds United look set for a busy summer of recruitment after seeing their promotion back to the Premier League confirmed on Monday. Daniel Farke’s side thumped Stoke City 6-0 to set themselves up for massive celebrations, following Sheffield United’s 2-1 defeat at Burnley later that same day.

Speculation is already beginning to surface as Elland Road chiefs but plans in place for the summer transfer window, with reinforcements needed across the squad. Recruitment staff will no doubt have eyes across the globe but might be minded to take a look closer to home, with Southampton and Leicester City already relegated while Ipswich Town need a miracle to avoid joining them.

Despite all three enduring miserable campaigns, each of the aforementioned trio have few impressive individuals in their ranks who might look to retain their own top-flight status elsewhere. And with that in mind, the YEP has taken a look at 12 Leeds might feasibly be able to sign for their own survival bid.

1 . GK: Aaron Ramsdale (Southampton) Leeds have been linked with interest in the Southampton goalkeeper, who is reportedly available for around £25m due to a relegation release clause in his contact. Will have plenty of suitors but also keen on regular football, with a place in the England squad for next year's World Cup eyed. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . GK: Mads Hermansen (Leicester City) Was excellent during Leicester's 2023/24 Championship title-winning campaign and has continued to impress, despite his side's miserable Premier League return. The 23-year-old is reportedly on the radar of Man Utd and Chelsea but could cost up to £35m. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . GK: Alex Palmer (Ipswich Town) Joined Ipswich in a £5m deal from West Brom at the start of February and has been a big improvement on previous first-choice Arijanet Muric. The 28-year-old has plenty of experience and would likely cost significantly less than Ramsdale or Hermansen. | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . RB/LB: Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton ) The 28-year-old is set to become a free agent this summer and has plenty of Premier League suitors. Interestingly for Leeds, given the uncertain future of Junior Firpo, Walker-Peters can operate comfortably at right-back or left-back. | Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . CB: Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Southampton) The 23-year-old has banked a decent amount of individual credit despite Southampton's miserable campaign and is still regarded as one of England's most promising young centre-backs. Could offer much-needed cover and competition for Joe Rodon. Expected to remain in the Premier League, with reports linking West Ham and Crystal Palace with interest. | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

6 . CB: Caleb Okoli (Leicester City) Joined Leicester in a £12m deal from Atalanta last summer and has shown plenty of promise when involved. The Italian youth international is still only 23 and, like Harwood-Bellis, would offer cover for Rodon on the right. | Getty Images Photo Sales