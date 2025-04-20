Leeds United appear to be kickstarting their early summer plans as reports emerge of interest in several possible targets. Friday’s 1-0 win at Oxford United further increased the chances of promotion and while focus inside the squad will be solely on Stoke City, there is hope the upcoming transfer window will be spent recruiting for the Premier League.

Should Leeds do what is expected and go up automatically, then Elland Road recruitment chiefs will be busy and reports are starting to surface linking a number of top-level players with a possible move to LS11. Reinforcements will be needed across the squad, not least in goal and upfront where links to current Premier League players emerged earlier this week.

Speculation will only intensify if promotion is won and ahead of what will be a busy summer, the YEP has attempted to draw up a dream starting line-up for Leeds’ Premier League return based on current rumours. Scroll down to see how it could look.

GK: Sam Johnstone Leeds have reportedly 'looked' at the out-of-favour Wolves man, who is keen to leave Molineux and become No.1 elsewhere. Expected to cost around £10m, less than half of another reported target, Aaron Ramsdale. | Getty Images

RB: Jayden Bogle Continues to go from strength to strength at Leeds, with his £5m summer price-tag looking increasingly good with each passing week. Test will be hoe he copes defensively against the world's best wingers. | George Wood/Getty Images

CB: Joe Rodon Might just have produced his best performance in a Leeds shirt at Oxford and is standing up to be counted with the pressure on. Has the kind of skillset that should transfer well in the Premier League. Cover will be needed this summer, however, with no natural senior back-up at present. | Zac Goodwin/PA Wire

CB: Pascal Struijk Debate continues as to whether Struijk or Ethan Ampadu should partner Rodon, but when in doubt it's preferable to get as many of your best players on the pitch, and so the Dutchman needs to be in at centre-back. Set-piece threat will be even more important in games Leeds are unlikely to dominate. Photo: George Wood

LB: Matt Targett It's been a while since Leeds were linked with any left-back but Junior Firpo's uncertain future makes it a priority, as things stand. Reported January option Matt Targett has plenty of top-flight experience and could be signed for good value, given his contract expires in the summer of 2026. | Getty Images

CDM: Ethan Ampadu Struijk's presence at the back allows the Leeds captain to operate where is feels most comfortable, and that extra steel will be needed against elite-level attacks. Struggled in the Premier League with Sheffield United but has come on leaps and bounds since. | Owen Humphreys/PA Wire