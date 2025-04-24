Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United are widely expected to pursue a permanent deal for the on-loan winger.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United look to have received more positive indications surrounding the future of Manor Solomon amid reports of interest from two current Premier League clubs.

A permanent move for Solomon will certainly be considered by Elland Road recruitment chiefs this summer following an excellent season-long loan switch from Tottenham Hotspur, which is set to conclude at the end of the current campaign. The winger notched 20 league goal contributions (nine goals and 11 assists) with a lovely cross for Willy Gnonto during Monday’s 6-0 win over Stoke City before celebrating promotion with his temporary teammates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds’ renewed Premier League status, and the massive cash injection that comes with it, has boosted chances of turning Solomon’s loan permanent but the in-form 25-year-old will not be short of other offers, with Football.London recently claiming he’ll have ‘plenty to think about’. But a recent report from GiveMeSport suggests the player has a clear preference - and it’s a big boost for Daniel Farke’s side.

They claim Solomon ‘wants to complete a permanent move’ to West Yorkshire this summer despite interest from one of Leeds’ Premier League rivals next season. Everton are said to be ‘monitoring’ the Israeli international while Southampton, who earlier this month were relegated back to the Championship, have also been linked.

There will also be interest from abroad but Solomon’s preference has always been to stay in England, as shown by his decision to join Leeds instead of Spanish top-flight outfit Getafe last summer. And so, the report claims, Farke’s side are in ‘pole position’ to sign the winger, should they satisfy Spurs’ demands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds United and Spurs ‘relationship’ another possible boost

The north London club reportedly want around £15million for their out-on-loan winger, who will still have three years left on his Spurs deal come summer. The report also adds that Solomon believes he can continue to ‘thrive’ in West Yorkshire, having been in red-hot form and, most importantly, enjoyed a consistent run of football without any fitness issues.

GiveMeSport also add that Leeds’ ‘strong relationship’ with Tottenham Hotspur could further increase their chances of a permanent deal, with the two clubs both benefiting from recent switches between London and Yorkshire. Solomon is the third Spurs player to arrive at Elland Road on loan in two seasons, the others being Djed Spence and Joe Rodon.

And while Spence’s move was disappointing, Spurs eventually got £10m from Leeds for the outstanding Rodon, who has continued to improve this term. Archie Gray also headed the other way in a £40m deal and has quickly emerged as one of the Premier League's most promising youngsters, playing mostly at centre-back.

Leeds might hope to use that previous relationship to their advantage but, as is to be expected, Spurs won’t be in the business of handing out cut-price deals. A permanent switch will likely rest on whether Elland Road chiefs are prepared to commit the necessary funds.

Your next Leeds United read: Warnock ‘excited’ to see one whites player back in the Premier League as transfer warning sent