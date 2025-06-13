YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth has shared his thoughts on the business Leeds United are likely to complete during this summer's transfer window.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The market re-opens on Monday and will remain open until September 1 during which time Leeds are expected to add a number of players to Daniel Farke's first-team squad. The Whites will also allow some players to depart Elland Road for the right price.

Speaking on the Inside Elland Road podcast alongside fellow Leeds journalist Joe Donnohue, Smyth discussed United's links to Jaka Bijol and Habib Diarra: "I think these two targets - that are the first really serious, named, identified targets - we know Leeds have got and are going for. These are two - it's got out and we know that they're looking at them and they're after them. I think they give us a real hint as to what Leeds United are looking for this summer when they come to the Premier League."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drawing on insight initially shared by former Southampton manager Russell Martin following his sacking at St. Mary's Stadium, Smyth offered his theory that Leeds are looking to add athletic, physical players as a pre-requisite this summer.

"He [Martin] would've had more emphasis on physicality, being nastier, work against the ball, basically, getting into teams, making contact earlier. Things like being really good at set pieces and scoring from them, defending them well, defending very, very well and what you do off the ball are massive difference-makers if you want to stay up.

"You look at the two players Leeds are targeting here: Diarra, he brings physicality in terms of powerful running and carrying the ball," Smyth added.

"It's not physicality in terms of going shoulder-to-shoulder with players, winning duels and winning tackles - it's more in terms of the intensity, the aerobic output, that side of things is what Diarra excels in," Donnohue chimed in. "When he does things, he's very intense with them, his acceleration is pretty good. That's not to say he's a fast player over longer distances but he can get off the mark pretty quickly, which makes him good at leaping in, jumping in on challenges. More than anything, he's a profile of player, physicality-wise that Leeds don't quite have in the centre of midfield. You look at Ampadu, Tanaka - both very adept, secure, composed players. You have to assume in the Premier League those attributes will be diminished slightly given the level of opposition. They don't really have that box-to-box-ness to their game. Same with Ilia Gruev; secure, will track back and work really hard but maybe a little bit lightweight for the Premier League and maybe doesn't have that lung-busting forward run in his locker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Diarra does have that. Whilst he might not be as technical as those mentioned currently in the Leeds squad in his position, he does have that box-to-box ability, will make unselfish runs, will arrive into the box. He is someone who is a worker for the team.

Addressing fans' potential concerns, he said: "I get that when you say, 'Leeds are willing to put £22m into a player who is essentially just a workhorse', it's not what supporters want to hear but ultimately it's what you need to survive. You're not going to have as much of the ball, you're going to need athletes before you get footballers and Diarra is definitely one of those.

"Same with Bijol, he's 6ft 4in, vastly experienced, has played in Serie A the last couple of years, talk of Inter Milan wanting him over the past couple of seasons, he's very physical but on top of that he does have a real tendency to play long balls and play accurate long passes as well. I'd describe him as an upgrade on Struijk - I don't think he has Struijk's straight-line speed or recovery speed, but he definitely has the physical element. When you're naturally going to be playing a bit deeper because of the teams you're coming up against and probably defending your box a lot more, you need someone physically large and I think Bijol fits that bill."