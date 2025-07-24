Leeds United are close to signing Lyon goalkeeper Lucas Perri and fans have been excited by one particular strength online.

Leeds United fans have been growing excited by the emergence of a secret weapon held by incoming goalkeeper Lucas Perri.

The YEP understands Leeds are close to agreeing a deal with Lyon for goalkeeper Perri, who is set to fly to Germany and undergo medical tests ahead of joining up with his new teammates. Daniel Farke’s side are out there for a pre-season training camp and got Anton Stach’s deal over the line away from Elland Road earlier this week.

Once the deal is confirmed, Perri will tick off another important transfer priority for Leeds, who are looking to welcome a clear first-choice goalkeeper to their ranks following the decision to drop Illan Meslier last season. The 27-year-old kept 10 clean sheets in 33 Ligue 1 games last season and is regarded an excellent shot-stopper.

According to FBRef, his average of 3.41 saves per 90 minutes last season was in the top 17 per cent of goalkeepers across Europe’s top five leagues, while a save percentage of 74.5 was just outside the top 20 per cent. The Brazilian also conceded 44 goals from an expected goals conceded (xGC) of 47.8, essentially meaning he kept out 3.8 more goals than would be expected of him.

Perri’s ability as a shot-stopper is in little doubt, and it will almost certainly be how his success at Leeds is measured come May, but fans have also been growing excited at his super-human throwing ability. Compilations on social media regularly show the 6ft 5ins goalkeeper claiming crosses or shots before hurling the ball upfield to start counter-attacks.

Asked what Perri can bring to a club like Leeds, L'Equipe writer Regis Dupont recently told the YEP: "He should be a target [for a Premier League club] because his first season as number one in a European league was good and he still has improvements he can make. He's so strong on his goal line and when he has to give the ball, with his feet or hands. Like Ederson he can be very efficient. And he wants to be in an ambitious club."

Indeed, Perri’s ability to send the ball forward quickly and accurately proved a very useful tool for Lyon, who were able to turn defence to attack in an instant while opposition players were still getting into position. And it could also become Leeds’ secret weapon, particularly if their search for a new striker brings someone to feed off those long throws.

Leeds will spend a lot more time next season camped outside their own box than they did in two years of Championship dominance, which therefore means opposing defences and midfields will be pushed much higher. Full-backs will be committed and therefore vulnerable.

With Perri’s long and accurate throws, the hold-up play of a physical striker like known target Rodrigo Muniz and the pace of Dan James or Willy Gnonto, Leeds could prove to be a devastating force on the counter-attack, taking advantage of those superior teams when they are exposed. It could prove a real weapon for Farke’s side.