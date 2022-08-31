Cody Gakpo to join Leeds United - and 15 other Premier League transfers that could be done before the deadline

Chief Executive Officer Angus Kinnear explained in his programme notes ahead of the Elland Road clash that Leeds would not be bringing in a fresh striker for the sake of it – the board would only move for the perfect recruit.

"The rationale is straightforward: we believe we have three striking options that are better than the majority of our peers [two proven international number nines and a player widely regarded as the best emerging young striking talent in the league] and will only supplement this with an exceptional addition rather than just a warm body,” Kinnear wrote.

But any reassurance Kinnear might have given United fans was quickly unsettled by the sight of Rodrigo departing the field with his arm in a sling – with what was later confirmed by Jesse Marsch as a dislocated shoulder.

The Spaniard will be a huge miss for the Whites after scoring four goals in five appearances and, though the same night saw the return of Patrick Bamford, fans are once again anxious about the Whites’ attacking reserves.

On Tuesday night, Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani caused a stir among the Whites fanbase by liking a tweet which linked Leeds to PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo less than 48 hours before the transfer deadline.

The West Yorkshire side will reportedly have to battle Everton and Southampton for the Dutchman, whose name has been associated with Leeds all summer – and the bookies have had their say on the deal’s likelihood.

Here are 15 Premier League transfers that the bookmakers are offering odds on:

Cody Gakpo to Leeds United - 16/1 The bookies think it's more likely that Newcastle (14/1), Everton (9/1), Southampton (7/2) or Arsenal (2/1) will win the race for the forward's signature.

Jack Harrison to Newcastle - 6/1 The winger is tipped at 40/ 1 to return to the club where he spent seven years of his youth, Manchester United.

Lionel Messi to Manchester City - 33/1 The bookies are also offering 33/1 for the Argentine to join City's Manchester rivals or return to Barcelona.

Pedro Neto to Arsenal - 8/1 The Portuguese winger is tipped to replace Nicolas Pepe at the Emirates, with Manchester United (25/1) and Chelsea (33/1) alternative destinations.