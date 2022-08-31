Cody Gakpo to join Leeds United - and 15 other Premier League transfers that could be done before the deadline
Leeds United’s Premier League game against Everton threw a spanner in the works of the Whites’ transfer strategy.
Chief Executive Officer Angus Kinnear explained in his programme notes ahead of the Elland Road clash that Leeds would not be bringing in a fresh striker for the sake of it – the board would only move for the perfect recruit.
"The rationale is straightforward: we believe we have three striking options that are better than the majority of our peers [two proven international number nines and a player widely regarded as the best emerging young striking talent in the league] and will only supplement this with an exceptional addition rather than just a warm body,” Kinnear wrote.
But any reassurance Kinnear might have given United fans was quickly unsettled by the sight of Rodrigo departing the field with his arm in a sling – with what was later confirmed by Jesse Marsch as a dislocated shoulder.
The Spaniard will be a huge miss for the Whites after scoring four goals in five appearances and, though the same night saw the return of Patrick Bamford, fans are once again anxious about the Whites’ attacking reserves.
On Tuesday night, Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani caused a stir among the Whites fanbase by liking a tweet which linked Leeds to PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo less than 48 hours before the transfer deadline.
The West Yorkshire side will reportedly have to battle Everton and Southampton for the Dutchman, whose name has been associated with Leeds all summer – and the bookies have had their say on the deal’s likelihood.
Here are 15 Premier League transfers that the bookmakers are offering odds on: