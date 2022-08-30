Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chief executive Angus Kinnear has responded to what he calls the doubt and frustration of a section of the Whites fanbase over the club's expenditure in the window and the failure to bolster Jesse Marsch's attacking options this summer.

Leeds did set out with the aim of bringing in a forward and after an unsuccessful bid to attract Eddie Nketiah back to the club on a free transfer, they made a concerted effort to lure Belgian star Charles De Ketelaere to Elland Road.

The 21-year-old opted instead for a move to AC Milan and although Marsch has consistently spoken in optimistic tones over the potential to strengthen in that area, only two days remain before the transfer deadline.

Writing in his programme notes for tonight's game against Everton, Kinnear reiterated that Victor Orta and his recruitment department will continue to monitor the market for last-minute opportunities, in the way they did when Raphinha arrived as a surprise addition in 2020.

But should Leeds not sign a striker, Kinnear wants supporters to understand why the board have not made it happen.

Fans' concerns stem chiefly from the question marks over the fitness of Patrick Bamford, Rodrigo and Joe Gelhardt. Bamford missed the vast majority of last season through a series of injuries and limped off against Southampton in the second week of the season, while Rodrigo's two years at Elland Road have been blighted with niggles, Covid-19 and a struggle to maintain form.

The Spainard did stay fit for a run of games towards the end of last season, however, and has made a fine start to the season with four goals to his name already.

THE ONE - Leeds United wanted Charles De Ketelaere but the failure to land their key target has led to fan frustration, with no other striker arriving so far in the summer transfer window. Pic: Getty

Gelhardt's breakthrough into the first team has also been hindered at times, although there is no doubting the ex-Wigan prospect's potential to become a genuine star.

"Whether there is any more activity remains to be seen and I know supporters are perplexed that, after demonstrating we have the means and will to make one record-breaking offer for a striker, we have not secured a player in the position," he said.

"The rationale is straightforward: we believe we have three striking options that are better than the majority of our peers [two proven international number nines and a player widely regarded as the best emerging young striking talent in the league] and will only supplement this with an exceptional addition rather than just a warm body.

"There is a huge opportunity cost to getting a major player investment wrong and despite the frustration among the fanbase, we will not compromise the longer-term trajectory of the club by making poor or high-risk investments. Nevertheless, the recruitment team and the board will be working right up to the final hours of the window ensuring that [as we have demonstrated in the past] if there is an opportunity, then Leeds United are best placed to judiciously capitalise on it."

Away from the front line, Kinnear is satisfied with the summer window at Leeds, not least because they landed such a high per centage of their main targets.

"This week will see the transfer window close and allow us to reflect on how well we have executed our trading strategy," he said.

"Already, we know we have secured 90 per cent of our number one targets which is an impressive strike rate. We have also succeeded in our primary aim of getting the business done early to allow Jesse to integrate the players into the squad in pre-season, which we believed was particularly critical this year as the whole squad had to embrace a new tactical philosophy.

"The rewards of this approach have been clearly evidenced in our first four games and the players should be applauded for the remarkable speed of adaptation. The strategy was all facilitated by managing to optimise the timing and economics of our two reluctant, but inevitable, departures. Simultaneously, we have rebuffed numerous offers for players that are still core to our playing strategy, including one that, based on its value, was only for Jack Harrison's right leg."

Although this summer's recruitment has been paid for by the sales of Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha, Kinnear has encouraged supporters to take a longer-term view.

"Some supporters have doubted the level of the investment we have made, but the fair way to judge net spend is across the whole of our Premier League tenure and not just one window," he said.