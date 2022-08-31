Leeds United transfer news live on deadline day as Whites' Bamba Dieng deal called off
Whites fans are waiting with bated breath to discover if Leeds United can capture the perfect striker.
After a season badly blighted by injury, United fans were relieved when their club got transfers underway before the window even opened, announcing the signing of Brenden Aaronson just four days after Leeds secured their third term in the top flight at Brentford on the final day of the 2021/2022 season.
The business continued apace, too – the club strengthened the youth ranks at Thorp Arch, brought in an experienced ‘keeper as all-important back-up to Illan Meslier, and in the blink of an eye, the central midfield went from a weakness to an area of considerable strength.
Read More
Most Popular
-
1
Cody Gakpo to join Leeds United - and 15 other Premier League transfers that could be done before the deadline
-
2
'Read into it' - Gary Lineker debunks Jesse Marsch excuse with revealing Leeds United stat
-
3
Andrea Radrizzani confirms Leeds United approach for striker target as Elland Road transfer expected
-
4
Leeds United transfer news live on deadline day: Graham Smyth gives update as Whites move to next target
-
5
Leeds United star at heart of transfer window drama again with career hat-trick a prospect
Before you knew it, there were no less than eight new faces at Elland Road – but the question of whether United will capture a striker as back-up for Patrick Bamford, whose injury-riddled 2021/2022 season caused huge problems for the Whites, lingers troublingly.
The scintillating form of Rodrigo quieted concerns, but the Spaniard’s dislocated shoulder, suffered in a freak accident during the Whites’ 1-1 draw with Everton, has reignited calls for a forward – but the board will only move for the ‘right’ man, says CEO Angus Kinnear, not just a ‘warm body’.
Will United land the 'exceptional’ talent they crave? Stay tuned below to find out….
Leeds United transfer news LIVE
Last updated: Thursday, 01 September, 2022, 17:50
Key Events
- Transfer window closes at 11pm on Thursday
- Leeds have brought in eight new players so far
- Cody Gakpo deal off
Reporter claims Dieng to Leeds deal is off
Reporter Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Leeds’ move for Marseille striker Bamba Dieng is off and that the player has chosen to join OGC Nice.
Dan James having medical at Fulham
Leeds winger Dan James is having a medical at Fulham ahead of a proposed loan switch to Craven Cottage, as per Sky Sports.
‘Waiting’ for Dieng decision
Reporter Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest on Bamba Dieng’s situation, with Leeds ‘waiting’ on his decision amid interest from OGC Nice.
Spurs eyeing James alternative
Spurs are seemingly moving on from Leeds winger Dan James. Sky Sports journalist Lyall Thomas has reported on Twitter that they now considering a move for AS Monaco attacker Gelson Martins instead.
Dieng stats and FIFA rating
Leeds United fans aplenty are searching the name Bamba Dieng tonight after the aforementioned updates throughout the day.
And some of the key words that fans are searching include stats and FIFA 22. So here is a rundown of what those fans are looking for right here with an explainer on his stats and FIFA 22 rating.
Enjoy!
Is Dan James set for a third round of Deadline Day drama?
Elsewhere in the Premier League
Southampton defender Jan Bednarek is set to play in the Midlands this season after agreeing to join Aston Villa on a season-long loan.
The Poland international is undergoing a medical, according to David Ornstein.
Here’s what you need to know about the Whites’ reported new striker
Marsch stays tight-lipped on transfers.
‘Welcome'
Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani has confirmed on Twitter that Dieng is Elland Road-bound.